Local lockdowns where coronavirus returns ‘unenforceable’, mayors warn, raising fears workers will be sacked

Local lockdowns where the epidemic is returning will be “unenforceable”, two North West mayors are warning – also raising fears that workers told to isolate will be sacked.

The region is the probably to see restrictions reimposed – after one study out the ‘R’ reproduction rate above 1 – but local leaders are protesting they lack the powers and the money.

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, and Steve Rotheram, his equivalent in Merseyside, also highlighted the plight of lower-paid staff told to stay off work by the new test-and-trace system.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the entire story, not merely the headlines

“It won’t work if people receive messages from the system and they simply can’t take time off work, because they don’t have access to that funding,” Mr Burnham said.

“And we are also worried that some employers, particularly people who are in very insecure work, might threaten to sack them if they were to do that.”

Tackling that huge problem was an improved solution then local lockdowns, which were “simply unenforceable”, Mr Burnham added.

More follows…