Local Iowa breweries struggle under bar closure mandate

Local breweries are being hit hard by Gov. Kim Reynolds’ bar closure mandate.The governor announced a small business relief grant for those affected, but some fear they won’t make it to the other side of this crisis.Metro breweries like 515 Brewing have had to take every possible measure to sell their beer. Matthew Johnson said sales have been just as unpredictable as this entire year. “My crystal ball has been broken since March so I don’t know what tomorrow will bring,” Johnson said.The governor’s proclamation to close bars, taverns and breweries comes in reaction to young people in Iowa’s six most populated counties, creating some of the highest coronavirus positivity rates in the country. Mason Ferguson at Reclaimed Rails Brewing in Bondurant said that’s not really a brewery’s demographic.He said a majority of his customers range from 30-to-35 years old.”The honest truth is this feels like a half measure that is targeting a small part of an already small community,” Ferguson said.Some brewers, like Rob Ware at Twisted Vine, said they could see a lot of their colleagues go under.Their sales are down 70% to 80%. Ware said selling beer to-go just isn’t enough to make ends meet.”It’s extremely difficult,” Ware said. “I think if this continues for too long, you’re going to see a lot of…

