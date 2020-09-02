Local Girl Scout recognized for promoting 2020 Census

“I wanted to do this so that everyone would understand how important the Census is in our area”

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The September 30 deadline to fill out the 2020 Census is quickly approaching, meaning critical funding is at stake.

Officials have been consistently reminding everyone to get their forms in. However their newest advocate to remind Pennsyvanians to fill out the Census, is just 10-years-old.

The Cumberland County Commissioners recognized 10-year-old Miriam March, a fifth-grader at South Middleton’s Iron Forge Elementary, for doing her part to promote the 2020 Census.

March, a Girl Scout, earned a Census 2020 patch for her achievement.

“I wanted to do this so that everyone would understand how important the Census is in our area,” said Miriam March. “The money helps fix our roads, and helps our schools.”