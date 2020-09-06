Local Family Donates Fire Truck In Memory Of 4-Year-Old Boy Killed In Vehicle Accident – CBS Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A local family is giving back to their community in memory of a little boy.

Two years ago, 4-year-old Hunter Braddee, as well as his grandfather and aunt, were killed when their car was hit on Route 21 in Fayette County. Several fire departments escorted Hunter on the day of his funeral, so on Saturday, the family donated a truck to the McClellandtown Volunteer Fire Company.

“This family right here worked diligently to make this happen for us,” Adam Burke with the fire company said. “The original plan was we were going to build our own rescue truck from scratch due to extremely tight funds, and we were approached during a rescue class by Brian and Amber and they said ‘hey guys, you spend enough time training, and you spend enough time working on the trucks you already have. We want to do something in memory of Hunter.’”

The Braddee family has also funded paramedical training for members of the department.