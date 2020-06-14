Local family creates squirrel picnic tables after catering business was closed during pandemic

The last couple of months have been tough on many families, specially those forced out of work. But the time spent at home is a source of inspiration for some, including one New Hudson family who turned a nutty hobby right into a business metro Detroiters are getting nuts for.

The family created a squirrel picnic table after Danny gave in to entertaining his wife Laurie’s squirrel-feeding love affair.

“When he made the table, my other daughter made fun of him on Facebook,” Laurie said.

The social networking post was meant to be described as a joke, nonetheless it would grow to be the first sales ad for what would become The Squirrel Projects.

The Kort family was not looking for a new business, nonetheless it found them. Within a half hour, Danny said a dozen people reached out about purchasing one.

Because of the pandemic, the Korts were forced to close their family-run catering company, canceling events and losing thousands of dollars.

That’s when they chose to lean in on what they thought was once a nutty idea.

Now, they will have sold a lot more than 2,000 tables and also have transformed their garage right into a full-time workshop.

The Korts are also utilizing a portion of their proceeds to produce food and deliver it to crucial workers free. They’ve donated over 1,200 meals to fire departments, police departments, ERs, medical clinics and more.

The Squirrel Project is managing a Father’s Day sale. You can find more at their website https://www.thesquirrelprojects.com/

