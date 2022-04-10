Local elections are being held today in Berdashen (community head), Norshen, Tsovategh, Sos, Varanda (council members) communities of Martuni region of the Artsakh Republic, and in Aknaberd (council members) community of Shahumyan region.

Martuni և Shahumyan Territorial Electoral Commissions of the Republic of Azerbaijan inform that all 6 polling stations were opened at 8:00 am, voting has started.

According to the police, 2550 voters are included in the voter lists of the local elections.

CEC of Azerbaijan