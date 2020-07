DORCHESTER COUNTY,Md (WJZ)–Dorchester County has actually just recently seen an increase in its COVID-19 positivity rate, which officials stated could possibly be connected to local crab picking houses.

The positivity rate in Dorchester County is 7.27 percent. The boost is possibly connected to local crab picking houses, where extensive screening is underway, officials stated.

