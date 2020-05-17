Local business owner gets help from competitor after running out of supplies

PEAK, N.C.– A Guilford County business owner located rivals are caring and also clients are being devoted.

“I’ve gotten two days off since March 5,” Keith Ray stated.

When Ray opened up George’s Pizza almost 20 years back, he never ever believed he would certainly be functioning 7 days a week.

After furloughing some of his workers, he invests most of his day alone in the cooking area preparing takeout and also shipment orders.

“We have to run on a skeleton crew,” Ray stated.

Ray was birthed right into the food market. His mom possessed a delicatessens in New Jersey when he was a youngster. Now they co-own George’s.

“Yeah it’s tough having a restaurant and not being able to use it properly,” Ray stated.

Like lots of dining establishments in the Triad, George’s has actually taken a substantial hit in sales.

“It’s a big dip but we’re doing what we can,” Ray stated.

Ordering supplies has actually ended up being harder.

Last week Ray ran short on pizza boxes. He got to out to his competitor in the future, Marco’s Pizza, forhelp

“They didn’t have to give me any pizza boxes and yes their logo is all over it but beggars can’t be choosers and they did me a huge favor,” Ray stated.

He got their boxes providing their clients a “surprise” shipment.

“Some people thought it was quite humorous,” Ray stated.

An initially for a male whose remained in business for years.

“We’re just doing what we can, trying to stay alive and keeping our employees employed,” Ray stated.

There’s a Motor Home behind George’s Pizza that developed a whole lot of babble amongst clients.

They idea Ray was staying in it while placing in many hrs yet he parked it outside the dining establishment as a method to watch on his 2 foster youngsters after their colleges shut. He confesses he might sleep sometimes yet has actually never ever remained over night.