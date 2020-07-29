LNC’s spokesman says no ceasefire before Turkey leaves Libya – Middle East Monitor

The spokesman of the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Khalifa Haftar, stated that a ceasefire might be executed just after Turkey leaves Libya “completely”.

Ahmed Mismari implicated Turkey of capitalising on the ceasefire in his nation to smuggle weapons and send out more mercenaries into Libya through trading vessels.

Mismari included that Turkey is utilizing US-made tanks and hawk rocket systems on Libyan area.

He kept in mind that the LNC has actually strengthened its battle axes to the west of Sirte, in addition to its soldiers in Sirte, Jufrah and throughout the oil-rich location.

Turkish- backed forces associated with the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) have just recently pushed back a year-long offensive on Tripoli by Hafar’s eastern-based LNC, which is backed by Egypt and the UAE.

