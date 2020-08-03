LMHOME Mini GPS Tracker Vehicle Tracker GSM GPS Locator LM002, Super Long Stanby GPS Tracker Strong Magnetic Multi-Function Free APP/Platform



📞Track Anything, Anywhere This state-of-the-art tracking device is compact, completely waterproof. It has an extremely powerful internal magnet for easy placement and is powered by a rechargeable lithium polymer battery that can last two week on average (depends on driving habits and tracking update frequency).

📞Knowing Loved Ones Are Safe Track your child to make sure he/she gets home safely from school. View a map of where and how your teenage driver has been driving. Track your spouse or partner to see where they actually are when ‘working late’ again. Receive a text if your elderly father wanders too far away from his home, and into a potentially dangerous situation. Keep tabs on company vehicles in real-time. Even get notified if one of your valuable items moves from your home or office. Whatever the situation, This one has you covered!

📞Easy To Use Software This is a professional GPS tracker with anti-lost, anti-theft and tracking!When you have it , you will surprise about its multiple features.

You can use GPS / LBS / GSM / GPRS to position so that error range of precise positioning is less than 5 meters.

We provide website / Wechat / APP/SMS to inquire tracking information which is easy and convenient for you to check.

Specification:

Voltage :3.6-4.2VDC

GSM frequencies: 850M/900M/1800M/1900M available globally. Not suitable for CDMA.

Network: GSM/GPRS

GPS accuracy: 5m

Backup battery: 3.7V 4000mA

Package Including:

1 x Car GPS Tracker

1 x Instructions

1 x Qualified Certification

1 x Data cable

This device need a 2G SIM . Please buy a 2G SIM for it. T-Mobile and SpeedTalk provide2G service. We recommend:Speedtalk, $5/month

【Global Locate GPS Tracker】this gps tracker work based on GPS +LBS+GSM ,so it can work perfectly around the worldwide countries.no matter where you are ,as long as that place have GPS signal ,you can tracking it by SMS/Calling and App/Web.

【Anti Theft Funtion】:Geo Fence，Vibration alert,Set up a geo-fence for this tracker to restrict its movements within a district. your phone will get a alarm messages when the device get out of the district. if your car vibrates, your phone will receive a alert.no need to worry your car been stolen.

【Waterproof/Strong Magnet】:IP58 Waterproof ,No need to worry about rainy days。With a strong magnet, the device can be mounted quickly and stably. Easy attachment to any iron surface with Strong Magnet.

【Records all movement history for 3 months】 Our user-friendly mobile App provides you with the ultimate interface for viewing, monitoring and managing your tracker at your fingertips! The location of the gps is automatically updated on the map every minute.The PC service is www.smartgpshome.com

【$5 /month 】 SIM Card Not Included. This device need a 2G SIM . Please buy a 2G SIM for it. T-Mobile and SpeedTalk provide2G service. We recommend:Speedtalk, $5/month,you can buy one from amazon.