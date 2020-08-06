LMHOME GPS Pet Tracker, Real Time Dogs Cats Locator Finder – Waterproof|Alarm|, Security Fence|Remote Monitoring – Fits for All Android iOS Devices



Features:

Real-time location, GPS positioning and AGPS assisted quick search, accurate locating your pet.

Three-way tracking, support real-time App (support IOS/Android system), Web server and GPS platform (by sending SMS) positioning.

Electric fence, allows you to set a safety zone, when the tracker leaves this area, you will receive an alert. History tracks playback, supports playback last 180 days tracks of your pet, such as where did it go, how long did it stay, etc.

Blind zone track, built-in smart chip when there is no GSM signal, the data will be saved on GPS, and when the GSM signal is recovery, it will automatically start transfer.

Long working time, automatically enter sleep mode, reduce power consumption, built-in 800mAh battery, can continuously work for about 10 days.

IP66 waterproof, life waterproof, no need to worry about rainy days.(Not water immersion)

Multi-alarm, low power alarm, move alarm, enter electric fence alarm, power off alarm etc.

Comes with a adjustable collar, convenient for your pet to wear.

Specifications:

Network: 2G GSM/GPRS

GSM Frequencies: 850/900/1800/1900Mhz

GPS sensitivity: -159dBm

GPS accuracy: 5-10m

Waterprof Level: IP66

Battery: Rechargeable 3.7V 800mAh Li-ion Battery

Standby Time: 10 days

First Start Time: Cold status 45s, Warm status35s, Hot status 1s

Storage Temperature: -40℃~+85℃

Operation Temperature: -20℃~+55℃

Humidity: 5%-95% non-condensing

Dimension: Approx. 64 x 38 x 21mm

Package Content:

1x Mini GPS Tracker

1x Pet Collar

1x Charge Cable

1x Screwdriver

1x English User Manual

not include sim card

how to use?

need a sim card

Which SIM card do you need?

