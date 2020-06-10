Lizzo Tells TikTok Body Shamers To ‘Kiss My Ass’ In New Workout Video!

Lizzo is NOT right here on your physique shaming! Not at the moment. Not yesterday. Not ever!!!

On Tuesday, the rapper stored issues sincere on TikTook when speaking about loving herself and going into element about her health routine, which was a refreshing take amid stars being outed as problematic and racist!

The 32-year-old captioned her video with a call-out for the haters:

“If you’re not a fat shamer… keep scrolling… OK now that all the fat shamers are here 🧚🏾‍♀️✨.”

In the vid, the Grammy winner rode a stationary bicycle, jumped rope, did squats, and checked out her physique within the mirror whereas narrating:

“Hey, so I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type. I’m working out to have my ideal body type, and you know what type that is? None of your f**king business.”

She continued:

“Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job. So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s or workout or not workout, how about you look at your own f**king self and worry about your own god-damn body because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside, health is also what happens on the inside. And a lot of y’all need to do a f**king cleanse for your insides. Namaste, have a great day.”

You inform ’em!!

Watch it for your self (beneath):

The Truth Hurts singer didn’t cease there both! She later posted a duet response of a dad and his two sons studying a remark from a troll that his boy wanted to train or he’d “be the next Lizzo.” But as an alternative of studying it as an insult, the daddy begins to cheer as his son jumps up and shouts:

“I’d love to be the next Lizzo! You can just kiss my ass!”

We’re so right here for the positivity!! She confirmed off an enormous grin and laughed within the video, which was captioned:

“Oh u mean the next million dollar dealin, cover of Vogue havin, 3x GRAMMY award winning, icon, actress, activist, with a perfect ass?”

Thanks for at all times preserving it actual with us, Lizzo!!

