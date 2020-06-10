Lizzo calls out ‘fat-shamers’ on TikTok

Lizzo is calling out her “fat-shamers” with a message on TikTok about body positivity and her ongoing health journey in response to those that speak negatively about her figure.

“I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type,” the Grammy award-winning artist says in the video posted on Tuesday. “I’m working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your f***ing business.”

The video captures the “Truth Hurts” singer doing some of her regular work outs, including cycling, jumping rope and weight training exercise. She also shares snapshots of herself in swimsuits showing off her body.

“I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job,” she continues. “So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s, or workout or not workout, how about you look at your own f***ing self and worry about your own god*** body because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside and a lot of y’all need to do a f***ing cleanse for your insides.”

People instantly took to the comments the singer, songwriter, rapper and flutist on her message.

“You dance, sing, and play the flute all in one performance. Some of these haters can’t even walk a block without complaining. Stay LEGENDARY!” one wrote.

Another commented, “LIZZO FOR PRESIDENT.”

But the post isn’t her first on the app to address unrealistic beauty standards and hateful comments from body shamers. In fact, she has shared her exercise routines on multiple occasions with some meaningful words to her 7.8 million followers.

“Seen a lot of slim chicks posting they workouts on here so I thought I’d join the fun. If you’re watching this just know you’re beautiful!” she wrote on April 30.

In late May she posted the same video. “Stop scrolling and grab your thighs or your belly or your arms and tell your body you love it! Whether you do squats or not ur perfect just as u are.”

Followers on the app have expressed Lizzo’s impact with videos that she’s commented on or even duetted, which is reposting a video and sharing a video response, onto her own page. She even thanked people for shouting her out in videos of other “big girls on this app” and shared how proud she actually is to see people loving their bodies.

