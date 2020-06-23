Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Rihanna and hundreds more sign letter to Congress endorsing policing act

Rihanna, Lizzo, Justin Bieber, and more than 750 other musical artists, industry executives, and groups have signed an open letter to Congress endorsing Democrats’ alleged Justice in Policing Act that is scheduled for a House vote this week.

Joining the heavy-hitters were other A-listers such as for example Post Malone, Meek Mill, the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Mariah Carey.

The biggest record labels in music — Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Sony Music Group, and others — also signed the letter.





“The Justice in Policing Act is not about marginal change; it takes bold steps that will make a real, positive difference for law enforcement and the communities they serve,” states the superstars’ letter to speaker Nancy Pelosi and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy.

The celebrities applauded the bill’s attempt to reform ”qualified immunity” laws that protect police officers and other government agents from legal liability when they use violent or deadly force.

“Bad cops must be held accountable and victims must have recourse,” the letter states.

The celebrities also endorsed provisions in the Democratic bill to ban choke holds and no-knock warrants at the federal level; establish a national police misconduct registry; improve data collection on police misconduct; and incentivise police departments to institute various training programmes aimed at curbing police brutality, particularly against minority communities.

“This legislation will not only promote justice; it will establish a culture of responsibility, fairness, and respect deserving of the badge. Our communities and nation look to you to take a stand in this extraordinary moment and we respectfully ask that you vote YES on the Justice in Policing Act of 2020,” the artists and industry leaders write.

The bill, that is expected to pass in the Democratic-controlled House, will not see the light of day in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Federal policing reform is teetering on the brink as Senate Democrats appear poised to block a Republican proposal from Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina over concerns that it doesn’t go far enough addressing concerns of systemic racism and brutality in police force departments and agencies over the US.

Mr Scott is certainly one of three black senators over all and the only real black Republican in the chamber.

In a letter to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday, the other two black senators, Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey, dismissed Mr Scott’s bill as ”so threadbare and lacking in substance that it doesn’t even supply a proper baseline for negotiations”.

Chief on the list of Senate Democrats’ concerns is that Mr Scott’s bill reforms neither police departments’ criminal nor civil liability when officers use violent or life-threatening force on people.

Senate Republicans’ bill attempts to curb choke holds by withholding funding for departments that not institute restrictions, even though those restrictions are more narrowly defined than the ones in House Democrats’ bill.

Mr Scott’s bill would not ban no-knock warrants, but it would compel police force to report their usage of no-knock warrants for oversight and transparency purposes.

Although Republicans control the Senate, they require 60 votes to block a filibuster and move their bill into the amendment phase. That means seven Democrats or Democratic-caucusing independents must vote with Republicans to keep carefully the bill alive.