Liz Peek: Left silences silent majority – but watch for this in November

Most Americans are horrified by these offenses, but fearful. They know that objecting to the violence or challenging the overarching accusation from the Left – that our country is “profoundly racist” – is dangerous. The woke mob will shame you and obtain you fired.

No one will stand up for you; no one will protect you. It is safer to stay silent.

In 1969, Richard Nixon called on the “silent majority” to break the rules against anti-war activists protesting America’s involvement in Vietnam. President Trump tweeted those words recently, suggesting precisely that most of the country opposed the chaos in our streets.

Harry Enten, writing at CNN, derides the reference to a “silent” majority, arguing that polling at that time accurately reflected Nixon’s broad support, which later translated into his landslide reelection.

Enten writes that today’s polls show that President Trump lacks such broad backing. He is correct that the president will not have Nixon’s high approval ratings. But he doesn’t note that on several problems the public is aligned with the president.

For instance, the craven management of the New York Times fired an editor for running Sen. Tom Cotton’s op-ed calling for the use of troops, if necessary, to quell violent riots. But as it happens a solid majority of Americans agreed with Cotton.

The majority of the country – 64 percent in accordance with an ABC News/Ipsos poll – also disagrees with the Left’s calls to Defund the Police, the newest craze to sweep the nation’s liberal hot spots.

Some 82 % of respondents to a current survey agreed that peaceful protests are an “appropriate response” to the killing of an unarmed man by police.

But unlike CNN anchor Chris Cuomo who recently argued that demonstrators don’t have to be “peaceful,” only 22 % of the country agreed that violent protests are an appropriate response. Fully 72 percent disagreed with that statement, including 58 percent that “strongly disagreed.”

The majority of Americans disapproves of flying the Confederate flag in public places, but at exactly the same time most don’t want to see statues and memorials of Confederate leaders torn down or removed, as is occurring now in the united states.

Why aren’t people speaking out? It isn’t safe.

Our nation has always been divided on many issues, including those concerning race and policing. But today differs. There has never before been this kind of concerted effort to power down dissent.

The CEO of CrossFit, a Libertarian who refused to embrace Black Lives Matter, but who has no history of racism, was forced to resign from the firm that he founded. Editors of prominent newspapers and magazines have been forced to step down for the sin of bucking progressive dogma, or even publishing a contrary opinion.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was slammed for supporting the American flag. Imagine.

The silent majority doesn’t believe a country that twice elected a black man president – by a majority vote – is racist; they don’t think a country that celebrates the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King is racist.

Most important, they search their particular hearts, and don’t find racism.

Those arguing the fundamental evil associated with America point out police violence, epitomized with the ugly killing of George Floyd. But according to Manhattan Institute college student Heather MacDonald, “A solid body of evidence finds no structural bias in the criminal justice system with regard to arrests, prosecution or sentencing.”

In 2019, just 0.1% of dark homicides had been of disarmed black guys killed simply by police. The data implies that “…a police officer is 18½ times more likely to be killed by a black male than an unarmed black male is to be killed by a police officer.”

Protesters, egged on with the liberal press, dismiss the reality; they commemorate emotion. Videos of Floyd and others murdered by police have concerned the nation plus spurred common support for sensible law enforcement reforms. As usual, however, the Left is going too much.

On many of their particular proposals plus actions, these are losing the particular silent majority.

Today, in case you fail to stand for Black Lives Matter, an organization today committed to defunding the police, based on their website, about to catch only pummeled for becoming wrong, you happen to be tagged like a bad individual.

This is scary. We support the liberal media and also those managing our main social media businesses accountable. We also blame those kneeling reflexively to the faux arbiters of correct and incorrect. They embrace variety but they are fundamentally intolerant, intent on scuttling the prized American tradition of totally free speech.

Meanwhile, CNN’s columnist is wrong that polling conclusively reflects public viewpoint.

People are afraid in order to admit these people back President Trump, actually to pollsters. Polling clothing Morning Consult describes this “phenomenon as the “shy Trump” impact, or — in educational parlance — a form of “social-desirability bias.” If people are anxious about articulating support for Trump, think about how hesitant they are in order to question the particular prevailing story on racism.

If you question that Trump supporters are usually cowed with the hostility from the Left, consider when you final saw the MAGA head wear in Manhattan or a fender sticker in Berkeley. No one would care to.

That doesn’t imply Trump is doing well politically at the moment. He has made missteps, the coronavirus has clobbered the economic climate and the George Floyd protests have your pet on the protective.

But if attacks on our towns, our cops and our public monuments carry on, Trump may have the assistance of the silent majority in November. They will make their sounds heard.

