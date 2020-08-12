Liz Hurley’s safety pin dress made fashion history

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Delving into the archives of pop culture history, “ Remember When? ” is a new series offering a nostalgic look at the celebrity outfits that defined their eras.

Remember when Liz Hurley made fashion history at the premiere of a movie she wasn’t even in?

This isn’t to say that 1994’s “Four Weddings and a Funeral” wasn’t a big deal. The film grabbed an Oscar nomination for Best Picture and became the highest-grossing British production of all time — a title it held for 15 years.

But the movie’s premiere will only be remembered for one thing: Hurley’s black Versace dress, riven with deep slits and seemingly held together by a string of novelty-sized gold safety pins.

The model-slash-actress, then aged 29, wasn’t exactly a household name when she arrived on the red carpet that evening. Anyone unfamiliar with her turn as a henchwoman in the poorly-received Wesley Snipes thriller “Passenger 57,” might simply have known her as Hugh Grant’s girlfriend.

The dress that helped launch Hurley to international stardom. Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images

One might, therefore, have reasonably expected it to be Grant’s night. After all, his performance in “Four Weddings” earned him a Golden Globe and launched a long and fruitful career playing slightly flustered Brits.

Then again, if…