Liz Hurley’s ex Steve Bing, 55, jumps to his death from his 27th floor LA apartment

Steve Bing, filmmaker and philanthropist and father to Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian, has died at the age of 55.

Bing, whose career in film producing began when he inherited $600 million from his real-estate tycoon grandfather, is reported to took his own life.

Details concerning the Stanford University drop-out’s death were unmasked by TMZ on Monday.

The producer/director died after jumping from the 27th floor of the Studio City neighbor hood building where he lived.

Sources close to the situation told the site that he’d been ‘depressed’ about being isolated during coronavirus, but it is unclear if that had anything to do with his suicide.

Steve Bing has died by suicide at age 55. The filmmaker, pictured in 2006, lived in LA

Bing began his career in Hollywood after inheriting $600million from his real-estate mogul grandfather during his junior year of college.

He was known for writing the 2003 film Kangaroo Jack.

As an investor, Bing was built-in in bringing Tom Hank’s Polar Express to life, contributing $100million to the computer animated feature.

He shares an 18-year-old son named Damien with actress Elizabeth Hurley. Bing initially disputed Hurley’s claim that he was the daddy but later a DNA test proved otherwise.