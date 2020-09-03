Livingston’s Efe Ambrose named in SPFL Team of the Week

The Nigerian protector made it into the XI of the finest gamers in the Scottish top-flight throughout the previous matchday

Efe Ambrose has actually been named in the SPFL Team of the Week after an excellent efficiency in Livingston’s 1-0 win over 10-man Ross County at the weekend.

The Lions had actually formerly lacked a win in the Scottish Premiership this season, losing toSt Mirren, Hibernian and Aberdeen, then protecting draws versus Motherwell and log leaders Rangers.

All the misery nevertheless altered with John Guthrie’s 64th-minute strike getting the critical very first win of the project.

Ambrose dipped into centre-back along with Guthrie for the entire 90 minutes and had 82 discuss the ball and a passing precision of 85.3% which were the 3rd and 4th greatest of any Livingston gamer on the pitch. He likewise won 6 of 9 aerial battles 2nd just to Guthrie’s 8.

Ambrose’s death was the emphasize which was referred to as one of the factors for his choice onthe SPFL website It was likewise the very first time this term the Nigerian was dipping into centre-back with the other celebrations coming at wing-back.

“Started in his natural position for the very first time this season and stood out as Livingston beat Ross County onSaturday In addition to his protective responsibilities, Ambrose’s variety of death was a.