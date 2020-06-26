Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes torn between Australia and Scotland | Football News





Lyndon Dykes has been related to a proceed to Rangers

Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes is veering towards a conclusion on his worldwide future yet admits he’s been torn between Australia and Scotland.

The 24-year:old – who has recently been linked with a new summer go on to Rangers right after scoring 12 goals in the first period with Livingston – came to be on the Gold Coast and has placed talks along with Scotland employer Steve Clarke.

But has also been thinking of pledging their future to be able to his local country, informing PLZ Soccer: “I chatted to Steve Clarke and Graham Arnold from Australia as well. It was this kind of honour to talk to both of them and hear their particular thoughts.

“It is a tough decision. We grew up inside Australia, yet the family’s Scottish, my wife’s Scottish, my son’s Scottish, the stepdaughters usually are Scottish. Scotland gave me the opportunity in soccer to make a job.

“It’s back and forth yet I’ve became to go with the gut sensation and the heart and just make a choice. Obviously from it dragging away a bit, it creates it slightly worse as you are over-thinking stuff.

“I haven’t got a 100 per cent decision in my head but I’m pretty sure I know who I’m going to choose.”

Former Queen from the South participant Dykes will be eager to more his job in whatever way he is able to.

“I’m enjoying my time at Livingston but my personal goal is to reach the highest level I can play,” this individual said.

“If a new move performed come, I might love that will. You grow older each day since people point out, a career will go quick inside football. I wish to play on the highest stage I can, in the event that’s down inside England or even in Scotland or where ever it is, which something that We aim to carry out.

“I haven’t noticed anything upon Rangers yet I avoid see why We couldn’t take on a golf club like Rangers. Obviously these are a massive golf club in Scotland but We back me personally 100 %.

“If I did occur to go everywhere, I would the actual best I will, I would study from the players they have got, the office manager, and as soon as I got for the reason that environment place my head lower and knuckle down to be that will striker that this club requirements.”

