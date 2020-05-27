Livingston keeper Gary Maley to donate wages to charity after joke poll | Football News







A lightweight-hearted Twitter poll permitting followers to resolve whether or not Livingston ought to give their third-choice goalkeeper a brand new contract has ended up elevating cash for a youngsters’s charity.

With an everyday job at a civil engineering firm, and the COVID-19 pandemic making it a troublesome time for golf equipment, 37-year-old part-timer Gary Maley had provided to stand down, so his wage might pay for a youthful participant.

But the Scottish Premiership membership determined as a substitute to “put it in the hands of fans”, relating to whether or not to supply ‘Stretch’ an extension.

📋| Quite presumably a soccer first however we’re supplying you with the prospect to resolve on the way forward for goalkeeper @Maley1Gary. With his contract expiring subsequent month, we’re leaving it within the fingers of the followers as to whether or not or not we provide “Stretch” an extension. Stay or go – you resolve! — Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) May 25, 2020

“Stay or go – you decide!” the poll declared.

Assistant supervisor David Martindale, greatest man on the goalkeeper’s marriage ceremony, joined in by promising a pound to charity for each vote – solely to discover greater than 190,000 votes had been solid by Wednesday!

Some followers expressed shock that the membership would put a participant’s future out to a vote – however Maley has confirmed he was in on the stunt.

It’s time to dangle your gloves up huge fella, you had an excellent run at it. Scott McDonald penalty save at Tannadice a wonderful excessive in your profession, the one excessive tbf. Take care however we’ve got to transfer on 👍🏻👍🏻⚽️⚽️ — Davie Martindale (@Daviemar13) May 25, 2020

He is a contracts director for civil engineering agency GGK Contracts and stated: “Davie (Martindale) advised me to come and have a look at a few points that I might get my guys to repair with the drainage within the dressing room.

“He talked about my contract and I stated ‘look, give it to one of many children, I’m 37, I’m almost executed’.

“He stated ‘we can have a little bit of enjoyable with it, have amusing, we’ll put up a vote on Twitter’.

“Davie stated he would put a pound in per vote for charity, considering we’d get 500 votes.

“Obviously it escalated one thing ridiculous and Davie quickly withdraw that supply!

“It was actually meant as a joke and a little bit of enjoyable. I’m part-time at soccer, it is one thing I take pleasure in however I’ve a day job.

“It seems as if I’m going to win the vote and lengthen my deal however I stated I’ll donate the subsequent two months’ wages to charity and Davie will match that.

“It is all for a good cause. It is for the John O’Byrne Foundation, which helps really ill children.

“High-profile gamers do quite a bit with it like Ryan Jack (of Rangers) and Scott Brown (Celtic).

“It helps families take their children on holiday in very difficult times.”