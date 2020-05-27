Livingston keeper Gary Maley to donate wages to charity after joke poll | Football News

A lightweight-hearted Twitter poll permitting followers to resolve whether or not Livingston ought to give their third-choice goalkeeper a brand new contract has ended up elevating cash for a youngsters’s charity.

With an everyday job at a civil engineering firm, and the COVID-19 pandemic making it a troublesome time for golf equipment, 37-year-old part-timer Gary Maley had provided to stand down, so his wage might pay for a youthful participant.

But the Scottish Premiership membership determined as a substitute to “put it in the hands of fans”, relating to whether or not to supply ‘Stretch’ an extension.

“Stay or go – you decide!” the poll declared.

Assistant supervisor David Martindale, greatest man on the goalkeeper’s marriage ceremony, joined in by promising a pound to charity for each vote – solely to discover greater than 190,000 votes had been solid by Wednesday!

Some followers expressed shock that the membership would put a participant’s future out to a vote – however Maley has confirmed he was in on the stunt.

He is a contracts director for civil engineering agency GGK Contracts and stated: “Davie (Martindale) advised me to come and have a look at a few points that I might get my guys to repair with the drainage within the dressing room.

“He talked about my contract and I stated ‘look, give it to one of many children, I’m 37, I’m almost executed’.

“He stated ‘we can have a little bit of enjoyable with it, have amusing, we’ll put up a vote on Twitter’.

“Davie stated he would put a pound in per vote for charity, considering we’d get 500 votes.

“Obviously it escalated one thing ridiculous and Davie quickly withdraw that supply!

“It was actually meant as a joke and a little bit of enjoyable. I’m part-time at soccer, it is one thing I take pleasure in however I’ve a day job.

“It seems as if I’m going to win the vote and lengthen my deal however I stated I’ll donate the subsequent two months’ wages to charity and Davie will match that.

“It is all for a good cause. It is for the John O’Byrne Foundation, which helps really ill children.

“High-profile gamers do quite a bit with it like Ryan Jack (of Rangers) and Scott Brown (Celtic).

“It helps families take their children on holiday in very difficult times.”



