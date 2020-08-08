Livingston 1 – 4 Hibernian

Kevin Nisbet netted a hat- technique as Hibernian extended their ideal start to the season with a detailed 4-1 success at Livingston.

A double from Nisbet and another from Christian Doidge had Jack Ross’ side 3 objectives ahead by half- time.

Livingston narrowed the space by means of a Lyndon Dykes charge however Nisbet declared the match ball by rolling in an area- kick of his own 2 minutes from time.

Livingston made 2 modifications from the side beaten by St Mirren on the opening day of the season. Out dropped Alan Forrest and Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, changed by Scott Robinson and Ciaron Brown.

Hibs likewise made 2 switches following their success overKilmarnock In came Doidge and Daryl Horgan, with Scott Allan dropping to the bench and Drey Wright losing out through injury.

Image:

Nisbet sealed his hat- technique with a charge 3 minutes from time



The very first possibility of the video game went the method of the house side. Dykes succeeded to fizzle a ball throughout the 6- backyard box for Robinson who might not guide his shot inside the near post.

Doidge then might have marked his go back to the side with an objective however glanced his header from Joe Newell’s cross large of target.

His strike partner, however, would fare much better after 15 minutes. Horgan fired in a cross …