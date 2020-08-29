Livingston 1 – 0 Ross Co

Livingston moved off the bottom of the Premiership table with a narrow 1-0 triumph over 10- guy Ross County.

Jon Guthrie’s header after 64 minutes showed to be the only objective of a scrappy video game and assisted lift Gary Holt’s guys approximately 10th area.

County, who hardly developed an opportunity of note, lost Carl Tremarco to a red card for a 2nd reservation early in the 2nd half.

Livingston made 3 modifications from the group beaten by Aberdeen at Pittodrie in their previous match. In came Efe Ambrose, Julien Serrano, and Lars Lokotsch, with Jack Fitzwater, Jack McMillan and Jason Holt leaving. There was no location in the matchday team for brand-new finalizing Anthony Stokes.

County, in turn, made 2 modifications to the beginning line- up following their 1-1 draw withSt Mirren Harry Paton and Josh Reid dropped to the bench, their locations taken by Tremarco and Keith Watson.

Ross County’s Carl Tremarco treks off after being red- carded at Livingston



The house side took pleasure in the very first possibility of the video game and actually should have actually relocated front. Nicky Devlin sent out over a luring ball from the right and Scott Pittman in some way scooped it over the bar from 6 lawns.

It was a very first half of couple of opportunities. Iain Vigurs fired in a long- variety kick for the …