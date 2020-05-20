Lives that ‘could have been saved’

Three-quarters of deaths ‘might have been averted’



Back in March, on daily basis counted. New modelling suggests three-quarters of coronavirus deaths in Britain might have been avoided if the lockdown had begun per week earlier. Researchers mentioned that if the UK had imposed the measures seven days sooner, its demise toll now of 35,704 could be on a par with the 8,000 in Germany. Health Editor Laura Donnelly reviews on claims it additionally would have led to a shorter and less economically damaging lockdown. It got here as Boris Johnson introduced the Government is increasing its recruitment target for the brand new contact tracing programme to 25,000, insisting the scheme could be prepared by June 1 and capable of deal with 10,000 new Covid-19 instances a day. And Superdrug has turn into the primary excessive avenue retailer to announce it will likely be selling a coronavirus antibody test to the general public – at a price of £69.

Mr Johnson’s assertion immediately got here earlier than Prime Minister’s Questions. After being trounced by Labour chief Sir Keir Starmer final week, Michael Deacon watched the PM come out fighting with a new approach. Tom Harris explains why Mr Johnson was not prepared to be the political punchbag again. One politician left red-faced was Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who was scolded like a schoolboy for heckling.

Charts present how economic system could also be stirring into life

As Britain edges out of lockdown, the economic system is inching out from hibernation. Signs of life captured by stay financial alerts are being pored over by City forecasters. Tom Rees explains three charts that give some real-time indications the economic system’s restoration is beginning to take form. Meanwhile, UK inflation plunged to its lowest stage for practically 4 years final month because the coronavirus disaster noticed gas prices tumble and clothes retailers slash costs. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey refused to rule out negative rates. It got here as Rolls-Royce introduced it’s to axe no less than 9,000 jobs – sparking fears of a shockwave that will trigger mass redundancies throughout Britain’s embattled aerospace business.

Welsh police flip away English daytrippers

The UK has recorded its hottest day of the yr, with highs of 27.8C. Sunbathers in England loved new freedoms after the easing of restrictions. View a gallery of pictures – together with at Bournemouth seashore, the place there didn’t seem a lot room for social distancing. With more durable restrictions in Wales, police have been turning away and fining English daytrippers. Some travelled more than 200 miles to visit the Brecon Beacons. How would possibly hotter climate be serving to to suppress coronavirus? Science Editor Sarah Knapton examines what we know about the effect of climate, weather, sunshine and vitamin D on Covid-19.

Not simply any on-line store… | Shoppers will be capable of purchase Marks & Spencer underwear and youngsters’s college garments on Ocado together with their groceries. The retailer is gearing as much as exchange Waitrose on the net grocer on August 31. Laura Onita explains the way it will make 1,600 essential clothing lines and new food products obtainable.

Captain Tom Moore is “overawed” to be taught he shall be knighted after elevating £33m for the NHS by strolling laps of his backyard. He is “looking forward” to receiving the honour – however hoped The Queen was not “heavy handed with the sword as I’m a weak soul”. Watch his full interview under.