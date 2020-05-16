Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk lends old club Groningen a hand by raffling off season tickets | Football News





Virgil van Dijk is assisting elevate funds for his old group Groningen

Liverpool protector Virgil van Dijk is increasing funds for previous club Groningen by holding a drawing for 4 season tickets he has actually purchased from the club for the coming season.

The financial resources of Dutch clubs have actually taken a struck complying with last month’s termination of the Eredivisie season because of the coronavirus pandemic, with mid-table Groningen – the club where Van Dijk made his expert launching 9 years ago – not able to meet their last 8 components.

Van Dijk relocated to Celtic in 2013 prior to signing up with Southampton 2 periods later on in advance of his January 2018 change to Merseyside for a then-world document ₤75 m cost for a protector.

Van Dijk was called PFA Player of the Year last season

But Van Dijk has actually not neglected his footballing origins as well as offered information on Saturday of his strategy to aid his previous club as well as provide followers the chance to obtain their hands on a Groningen season ticket.

“I bought four season tickets for the coming season,” the Liverpool centre-back composed on Twitter.

” I aid with this @fcgroningen in this challenging time.

“The season tickets are ultimately raffled among fans who cannot purchase one themselves.”

3: 12 Wolves captain as well as previous Liverpool child Conor Coady is urged the Premier League gets on track to return after being associated with talks with ‘Project Restart’ Wolves captain as well as previous Liverpool child Conor Coady is urged the Premier League gets on track to return after being associated with talks with ‘Project Restart’

Enrique: I would certainly enjoy to play

Premier League clubs will certainly hold their most recent emergency situation teleconference on ‘Project Restart’ on Monday, where – among various other points – a ballot is anticipated to occur on a go back to training in little teams.

Liverpool are 25 factors free from Manchester City as well as would certainly require simply 2 success to secure their initial title in 30 years if the Premier League has the ability to return to.

Jose Enrique made 99 looks throughout 5 periods at Liverpool, finishing in 2016

Retired previous Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique states he assumes would certainly have no problem going back to activity if he was still playing.

“For me, health is the most important thing but if I was a player, I would be happy to play.” Enrique informed Sky Sports News.

“Obviously, everybody will certainly claim you’re not playing any longer, as well as it’s simple to claim – however I think I would certainly do. Other ex-players concur with me, as well as I think the gamers will certainly be a lot more regulated.

“They will be having tests almost every day. If something happens and a player gets coronavirus, they are already planning for how they are going to handle it.”