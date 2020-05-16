Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk lends old club Groningen a hand by raffling off season tickets | Football News

Eredivisie season terminated last month with Groningen not able to meet their staying 8 components
Last Updated: 16/05/20 11: 13 pm
Liverpool protector Virgil van Dijk is increasing funds for previous club Groningen by holding a drawing for 4 season tickets he has actually purchased from the club for the coming season.
The financial resources of Dutch clubs have actually taken a struck complying with last month’s termination of the Eredivisie season because of the coronavirus pandemic, with mid-table Groningen – the club where Van Dijk made his expert launching 9 years ago – not able to meet their last 8 components.
Van Dijk relocated to Celtic in 2013 prior to signing up with Southampton 2 periods later on in advance of his January 2018 change to Merseyside for a then-world document ₤75 m cost for a protector.
But Van Dijk has actually not neglected his footballing origins as well as offered information on Saturday of his strategy to aid his previous club as well as provide followers the chance to obtain their hands on a Groningen season ticket.
“I bought four season tickets for the coming season,” the Liverpool centre-back composed on Twitter.
” I aid with this @fcgroningen in this challenging time.
“The season tickets are ultimately raffled among fans who cannot purchase one themselves.”
Enrique: I would certainly enjoy to play
Premier League clubs will certainly hold their most recent emergency situation teleconference on ‘Project Restart’ on Monday, where – among various other points – a ballot is anticipated to occur on a go back to training in little teams.
Liverpool are 25 factors free from Manchester City as well as would certainly require simply 2 success to secure their initial title in 30 years if the Premier League has the ability to return to.
Retired previous Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique states he assumes would certainly have no problem going back to activity if he was still playing.
“For me, health is the most important thing but if I was a player, I would be happy to play.” Enrique informed Sky Sports News.
“Obviously, everybody will certainly claim you’re not playing any longer, as well as it’s simple to claim – however I think I would certainly do. Other ex-players concur with me, as well as I think the gamers will certainly be a lot more regulated.
“They will be having tests almost every day. If something happens and a player gets coronavirus, they are already planning for how they are going to handle it.”