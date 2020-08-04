Liverpool’s title win a ‘gift that keeps on giving’, says owner Henry By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: General view of street art in Liverpool after Liverpool FC won the Premier League



(Reuters) – Nearly 10 years after Fenway Sports Group took control of Liverpool, owner John W. Henry stated that he might not be prouder of the club after they won their very first leading flight league title for 30 years.

Liverpool declared the Premier League title in June with 7 video games to extra after the season resumed following a three-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Juergen Klopp, the Anfield club had actually won their 6th Champions League crown last season however Henry stated getting their hands on the league title for a 19 th time was the icing on the cake.

“It was a long time coming,” Henry informed the club site https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/404366-john-henry-liverpool-fc-interview-premier-league-champions. “I simply wish to state (to the fans) that you have actually waited a very long time for this … this truly feels sort of like the present that keeps on offering.

“Every day I get up, it’s front and centre that we won (in) England lastly.

“So, that’s my want you, that every early morning you get up for the next, as long as you can achieve it, think of what we achieved this year in Europe, England and I hope you feel as happy as I.