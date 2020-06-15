



Taiwo Awoniyi hasn’t played a casino game for Liverpool

Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi, currently on loan at Mainz, suffered a concussion inside their 1-0 Bundesliga defeat to Augsburg on Sunday and was taken up to hospital.

The 22-year-old collided with Augsburg defender Felix Uduokhai and was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

“Our striker Taiwo Awoniyi suffered a concussion … and is spending the night in hospital as a precautionary measure,” Mainz said on Twitter.

Awoniyi, who has scored one goal in 12 league appearances for Mainz this season, hasn’t played for Liverpool and contains also had loan spells at Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Excelsior Mouscron and Gent.

Augsburg striker Florian Niederlechner scored the only goal of the overall game after just 45 seconds, extending Mainz’s winless run since the Bundesliga’s resumption.

They remain 15th, three points above the relegation zone with three games remaining.