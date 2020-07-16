Liverpool’s record points chase ended with defeat at Arsenal

The Merseyside club had the opportunity to create a new English Premier League points record, needing to win all of its remaining games to surpass the tally of 100 points set by Manchester City two seasons ago.

But, following uncharacteristic individual errors from the usually reliable Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, those hopes were ended after having a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday.

The march to etch their names in the record books looked well on course for the Liverpool players when Sadio Mane gave them a fully-deserved lead after 20 minutes.

But a wayward back-pass from defender Van Dijk allowed Alexandre Lacazette to equalize for Arsenal, while goalkeeper Alisson’s poor clearance enabled Lacazette to square for Reiss Nelson to score.

