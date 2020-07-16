Liverpool’s record points chase ended with defeat at Arsenal

But, following uncharacteristic individual errors from the usually reliable Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, those hopes were ended after having a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday.
The march to etch their names in the record books looked well on course for the Liverpool players when Sadio Mane gave them a fully-deserved lead after 20 minutes.
But a wayward back-pass from defender Van Dijk allowed Alexandre Lacazette to equalize for Arsenal, while goalkeeper Alisson’s poor clearance enabled Lacazette to square for Reiss Nelson to score.
“I’m disappointed and angry about a few things but the game was good, the attitude was good, but we took a break and that is why we lost the game. That is football; someone is surprised these boys are human beings — I am not. From time to time they are not perfect.”
Van Dijk took full responsibility for his mistake but dismissed the theory that mistakes like his are more predominant after a team have won the title.
“If you watched the game then you can see that until I made a mistake, there was nothing wrong. We played well. I had a feeling we could win here comfortably at one point, but obviously if you give them the goals you see what happens.”
A unique trophy presentation
Having been crowned champions, lifting the trophy in front of their fans is something the Liverpool players would’ve frequently been getting excited about.
But because fans are unable to attend matches to avoid the spread of Covid-19, it’s not a thing that supporters should be able to see personally this season.
However, Jordan Henderson, Liverpool’s captain, will lift the Premier League trophy on a particularly erected podium in the club’s iconic Kop Stand following next Wednesday’s game against Chelsea.
Club legends Sir Kenny Dalglish — and the club’s manager if the club last won the championship in 1990 — will offer medals before players stand on the podium, that will be surrounded by banners created by fans.