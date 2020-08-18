Liverpool’s Mane reveals personal target for 2020-21 season after winning PFA award

The Senegal worldwide was voted by fans as the very best gamer in the Premier League for the 2019-20 season

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane stated he will work more difficult to be a much better gamer in the 2020-21 season after winning the PFA Fans’ Player of the Year award.

Mane was revealed as the winner of the yearly honor on Monday after seeing off competitors from colleague Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

The Senegal worldwide, who is presently in Austria with his Liverpool colleagues for their pre-season training, responded to the honour by valuing the fans who voted for their assistance.

“In part of football it’s clear, you simply require to press yourself constantly and attempt to work more difficult than you did in the past,” Mane informed the club website.

” I was truly pleased and I wish to state thank you to all the fans around the globe who voted for me.

“It has actually been a remarkable season for me and my colleagues and I’m truly pleased and truly honoured to win this.

“The just thing I need to state, I wish to reiterate, thank you. There has actually been many incredible gamers who made an excellent season however they voted for me.

“I just want to say thank you again and I will push myself harder to be a better player.”

Mane played an essential function in assisting Liverpool end their 30-year wait for a top-flight title in the …