Liverpool’s deputy mayor quits suddenly after holding a 50th birthday party in her garden

Liverpool’s deputy mayor has ‘voluntarily and quickly’ stepped down from her function after she appeared to interrupt lockdown guidelines internet hosting a garden party for her 50th birthday.

More than 12 friends have been filmed in Cllr Lynnie Hinnigan’s again garden earlier this month when stricter lockdown guidelines nonetheless utilized.

But Cllr Hinnigan, who has stop pending an investigation, insisted her guests solely dropped off presents on the party she claims was organised as a shock by her daughter.

Several folks have been filmed gathered in her garden with a number of chairs laid out alongside balloons and party decorations

Apologising for her actions over the early May Bank Holiday, the deputy mayor additionally stated she had not breached the coronavirus lockdown guidelines as a result of she stayed away from folks.

The video, which seems to have been posted on Instagram on May 9, reveals folks gathered in her garden with a number of chairs laid out alongside balloons and party decorations.

A press release from the Liverpool Labour Group’s chief whip, Cllr Ruth Bennett confirmed Cllr Hinnigan, who grew to become certainly one of Joe Anderson’s three deputy mayors in 2018, was being investigated relating to the incident.

‘In the meantime, she has, in settlement with the Mayor, voluntarily and quickly stepped down from her council roles with quick impact in the course of the investigation into her actions,’ Cllr Bennett added.

Cllr Hinnigan informed the Liverpool Echo: ‘Everyone is discovering lockdown onerous, not seeing household and pals, however everybody ought to nonetheless comply with the foundations, keep alert, keep secure and socially distance which is precisely what I informed my daughter and the explanation I by no means left the home.

‘I’m sorry if this has damage anybody because it was by no means mine or my daughter’s intention.’

Cllr Lynnie Hinnigan, who grew to become certainly one of Joe Anderson’s (left) three deputy mayors in 2018, claimed the party was a shock organised by her daughter and it did not breach lockdown guidelines as a result of she stayed away from everybody

She apologised and stated it was by no means her or her daughter’s intention to harm anybody however individuals are nonetheless calling her to resign from her place

Lib Dem opposition chief Richard Kemp has lead requires the deputy mayor to resign for her actions.

He stated on Twitter: ‘Those of us in public life should set an instance not discover excuses.’

The revelation is certainly one of a number of instances in which political figures and councillors have appeared to interrupt the foundations since lockdown was imposed in March.

The Prime Minister’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings got here beneath hearth final week, internet hosting an unprecedented press convention in the grounds of No 10, after it was revealed he had travelled 260 miles to Durham.

Durham Police later confirmed Mr Cummings journey from London to the north east of England didn’t breach lockdown guidelines however his 52-mile journey to Barnard Castle on Easter Sunday might have performed.

Elsewhere, the Tory MP for Darlington, Peter Gibson, admitted he had travelled again to the North East from London by practice in March after growing coronavirus signs whereas in Westminster.

Mr Gibson stated he had first received a cough on March 11, earlier than lockdown was imposed, and had been suggested to return to his Darlington dwelling to self-isolate as a result of he didn’t have anyplace he may keep safely in the capital.

In Liverpool, Cllr Hinnigan’s Labour colleague Cllr Barry Kushner has been suspended from his function as cupboard member for youngsters’s providers at Liverpool City Council for 2 months.

Cllr Kushner and his spouse, Cllr Joann Kushner, have been pictured having a gathering with a number of kin at their dwelling in Allerton, additionally over the early May Bank Holiday weekend.