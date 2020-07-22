Liverpool’s 1989-90 title win: John Barnes reflects | Football News





If John Barnes had known Liverpool’s title win in 1990 would be their last for 30 years, then he and his team-mates would have savoured the moment more…

Surprisingly, John Barnes cannot recall scoring the penalty that confirmed Liverpool as top-flight champions in 1989-90, which until this incredible season was the club’s latest title win.

“I do not remember it much at all. Who did we beat? When I scored a penalty, was it against QPR?” he says of the 2-1 win against Queens Park Rangers at Anfield on April 28 1990 which saw Kenny Dalglish’s side win the league for a record-extending 18th time.

Well, it had been 30 years back, which perhaps explains Barnes’ foggy memory of the occasion, even though it also reflects a different time.

It was a period when Liverpool nearly always won the league. And should they did not, they certainly were second. In fact, between 1973 and 1991, Liverpool only ever finished beyond your top two places once, when they were fifth in 1980-81, even though they did go on to lift the European Cup that season.

So for Barnes and the others of his Liverpool team-mates in action against QPR that April afternoon 30 years back, it really was just another match, another championship, nothing unusual.

“At that time, Liverpool was just about playing games and winning matches and the consequence of that was you won the league,” he says. “And that game was not bigger than any other game because we had to win games to get in that position anyway.”

Liverpool’s players after being crowned champions in 1990

When the final whistle went to signal the title was theirs, by some accounts the players were met with slightly muted celebrations from those inside Anfield as thoughts already began to turn to these campaign and championship number 19.

“It is one of those items that you just forget about it and progress to and attempt to do it again these year.

“So I actually do not know if it had been subdued, but that is the way Liverpool always was once they won the league since it was about doing it again. You work hard to win it, but once you’ve won it, you stay focussed to complete it again.

Hindsight is a fantastic thing, but at that time Used to do not think it would be 36 months before we won the league again, never mind 30! John Barnes

“It was not the furore it is these days when anyone wins the league.”

Little did all those inside Anfield that day realise it would be still another 30 years though prior to the then perennial title winners would be league champions again.

“We would have savoured the moment more if we thought it was going to be another 30 years! But we fully expected to be winning the league, or be there or thereabouts, the following year,” Barnes adds.

“And it was maybe not till about four years later that I thought I’m now in a team which will be finishing in the top four, which means third or fourth as right now Man Utd and Arsenal were the teams dominating by 1994-96.

Kenny Dalglish (centre), Roy Evans and Ronnie Moran (left) after Liverpool were crowned champions in the 1990

“Hindsight is a fantastic thing, but at that time Used to do not think it would be 36 months before we won the league again, never mind 30!

“You just think every year, this is what it is going to be like. So after 1990 we won the FA Cup and the League Cup, but that was it and it just was not meant to be.”

The 30 years of hurt are over now, erased by one of many finest sides Liverpool have ever produced, which is saying something when one considers some of the previous vintages.

Now the process for Jurgen Klopp and Co, however, is to straight back up this title triumph with still another next season, a feat not even the teams from the Barnes era ever accomplished.

2:54 FREE TO LOOK AT: Highlights from Arsenal’s conquer Liverpool in the Premier League ABSOLVE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal’s win over Liverpool in the Premier League

In fact, it’s been 36 years since Liverpool managed to wthhold the title.

“We did not retain it because in 1989 we lost in the last minute to Arsenal with that 2-0 defeat,” Barnes explains, “It was not that people did not retain because we lost lots of games and we were second by 20 points.

“You think about Hillsborough and the games we’d to catch up, playing five games in fourteen days, and most of the emotion of it decreasing to the final game was just a bit past an acceptable limit.

“And then we won it the year after, so that could have been three years in a row. But when we win or we lose, you do your best, try 100 per cent and do not dwell too much on your successes or failures.”

Barnes won the Football Writers’ Player of the Year in 1989/90

So, what chance Liverpool drawing level with arch-rivals Manchester United on 20 top-flight titles next season?

“They could have won back-to-back titles after getting 97 points and only losing one game last season – any other season, they would have won it and they won it this year,” that he says.

“But obviously, Man City are going to be strong again, Man Utd, however it is harder now due to the financial situation if your lot of clubs, they can spend a lot of money to obtain good players to challenge you next year.

Barnes (right) after Liverpool beat QPR to win the league in 1990

“So not so long ago, in the 1980s you always knew it was planning to be Liverpool and Everton as the top teams after which Arsenal and Man Utd in the late 1990s and 2000s.

“But now any team, with the right owner, can now challenge, like Man City did and Chelsea and Man Utd can perform it again. So it really is much harder to win it year in, year out now, let alone retain it next year.

“But what I do know is this side with Klopp will be consistent to be challenging – not to say they’re going to win it, but they will undoubtedly be challenging again next year.

“As to what other teams do, we do not know. We know Man City will come good again, but I do not necessarily expect Liverpool to lose just one game. But I know they will be up at the top and there or thereabouts to be challenging to win.”

Liverpool vs Chelsea Live on

Liverpool vs Chelsea fanzone available to everyone

Sky Sports Fanzone will undoubtedly be made available to everybody for Liverpool vs Chelsea and the Premier League trophy lift on Wednesday evening, whether you’re a Sky Sports subscriber or not.

Sky Sports will show Liverpool’s game against Chelsea (Kick-off 8.15pm) and the presentation of the Premier League trophy liberated to air on Sky Pick, where Liverpool’s players and staff will undoubtedly be presented with their medals and the Premier League trophy on a particular podium built on the Kop, surrounded by fan banners.

And all Liverpool supporters will be able to have their own Premier League title party in the home and the capacity to watch with family and friends because of Sky Sports Fanzone.

Whether you’re a Sky Sports subscriber or maybe not, everyone should be able to use a new feature on the Sky Sports internet site on your phone (optimised on iOS for iPhone 8 and above), laptop or PC to view select matches with friends in a video room and interact while the action unfolds, going for the chance to discuss the match and influence the crowd noise they hear on screen. It will run from one hour before the game until one hour after the game.