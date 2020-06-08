Liverpool Women’s Super League relegation ‘painfully ironic’, says shadow sports minister Alison McGovern | Football News



















0:37



Shadow sports minister Alison McGovern has criticised Liverpool’s not enough investment inside their women’s team

Shadow sports minister Alison McGovern has criticised Liverpool’s lack of investment in their women’s team

Liverpool’s relegation from the Women’s Super League (WSL) is “painfully ironic”, according to shadow sports minister Alison McGovern.

Two-time WSL winners Liverpool were demoted to the Championship on Friday after the Football Association board reached many decision to determine final positions on a fundamental points-per-game basis, with promotion and relegation determined on sporting merit.

Boss Vicky Jepson described relegation from the WSL as a “difficult pill to swallow” while former forward Courtney Sweetman-Kirk said the club have experienced a “slow but definite decline” in investment.

1:07 Courtney Sweetman-Kirk says Liverpool Women were disappointed slightly by the club Courtney Sweetman-Kirk says Liverpool Women were let down slightly by the club

Their fate is in stark contrast to the men’s team, who lead the Premier League pack by 25 points and appearance destined to land their first top-flight trophy in 30 years when the season resumes on June 17.

The finalised Women’s Super League dining table based on points-per-game

“The painful irony isn’t lost on me that Liverpool’s men are 25 points clear while Liverpool’s women have been relegated,” Shadow sports minister McGovern told Sky Sports News.

“As a Liverpool supporter, I don’t think that’s where we should be, I don’t think that’s where our aspiration should be.”

0:40 Charlie Nicholas expects Liverpool to win the Premier League title in 2010, but doesn’t think it will happen against Everton in the Merseyside derby Charlie Nicholas expects Liverpool to win the Premier League title this season, but doesn’t think it will happen against Everton in the Merseyside derby

Liverpool Women have shared League One Tranmere’s Prenton Park pitch as their home since 2018, while they also train away from their male counterparts at Melwood.

Jepson’s team won one of their 14 matches in the WSL this season and are maybe not set to be accommodated at the club’s new multi-million facility in Kirkby, which is because of open later this summer.

“The team tried incredibly hard,” McGovern added. “I’ve been to watch them. But they need stronger investment and I think that Liverpool should do more. I’m not embarrassed to say that I don’t think it’s good enough.”