Liverpool Women’s Super League relegation ‘hurtful’, says manager Vicky Jepson | Football News





Liverpool had been relegated from the Women’s Super League regardless of the season being incomplete

Liverpool manager Vicky Jepson says the membership’s relegation from the Women’s Super League is a “difficult pill to swallow” after the season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The WSL and Women’s Championship seasons had been ended with rapid impact final month and all golf equipment got three choices to resolve the ultimate standings.

It was confirmed on Friday that groups had opted for a points-per-game document to resolve the ultimate standings, which noticed Chelsea topped champions, Liverpool relegated, and Aston Villa promoted to the highest flight.

The finalised Women’s Super League desk based mostly on points-per-game

“The players, the backroom staff and everyone at LFC Women are of course hurting right now after the FA decision that we should be relegated,” Jepson wrote in a letter to the membership’s supporters.

“All we hoped for was the chance to finish the season on the pitch once it was safe to do so. We were confident we could produce the performances to get ourselves out of trouble and secure our position in the Women’s Super League.

“Unfortunately we did not get the opportunity to fight for that place on the grass and it’s a difficult pill to swallow. I’m very disappointed in the FA’s decision, taken with eight games of our season left.”

Clubs had the chance to vote for alternate choices which might have seen Liverpool stay within the WSL.

Option two would even have used a points-per-game system, however with no relegation and an expanded 13-team WSL subsequent season, with Villa promoted.

The third and last possibility was for the WSL and Women’s Championship seasons to be voided, which is the choice the FA had already taken with the third tier and beneath of ladies’s soccer.

“We want to play our football in the WSL and now we must make it our mission to get back there as soon as possible,” Jepson added.

“Our attention is already turning to next season, to the hard work ahead and to bouncing back at the earliest opportunity.”