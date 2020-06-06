Liverpool Women suffered investment ‘decline’, says former forward Courtney Sweetman-Kirk | Football News





Courtney Sweetman-Kirk left Liverpool in May, on the finish of her two-year contract

Liverpool Women have suffered from a “slow but definite decline” in investment from the membership, says former Reds forward Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

Two-time Women’s Super League winners Liverpool had been demoted to the Championship on Friday after the Football Association board reached a “majority decision” to resolve last positions on a “basic points-per-game basis”, with promotion and relegation decided on “sporting merit”.

Sweetman-Kirk, who left the membership on the finish of her two-year contract in May, believes the membership hierarchy didn’t do sufficient to take care of emphasis on the ladies’s crew as the boys’s facet shut in on a primary league title in 30 years.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Sweetman-Kirk mentioned: “There is a large number of issues that we will undergo. I do not suppose it’s one thing that’s simply obvious from this season. This goes again a very long time.

“[It is] not that a few years in the past that the membership was successful back-to-back WSL [titles].

“There has been a gradual however particular decline by way of perhaps the investment that the membership is getting [in comparison] from the boys’s facet.

“Maybe just the importance that is placed on the women’s side, which I think is just as important. Money is obviously one thing and makes the world go around but [also] in terms of how you make people feel and what your place is within the club as a whole hasn’t been fantastic.”

Liverpool Women gained simply one in all their 14 matches within the Women’s Super League this season

Sweetman-Kirk, who was signed by former boss Neil Redfearn, says she is “disappointed” for members of the Liverpool squad however concedes it could have been “very unfair” to disclaim Championship leaders Aston Villa promotion.

Liverpool Women have shared League One Tranmere’s Prenton Park pitch as their house since 2018, whereas additionally they prepare away from their male counterparts at Melwood.

Vicky Jepson’s crew gained solely one in all their 14 matches within the WSL this season and aren’t set to be accommodated on the membership’s new multi-million facility in Kirkby, which is because of open later this summer time.

Sweetman-Kirk says she questioned the route of the ladies’s crew earlier than her departure

“It is a question a lot of players have asked and wondered why? For me, in terms of the vision of the squad and where it is going, that was one of the contributing factors that I thought ‘if that is not part of the club’s plans then where is this club going?'” Sweetman-Kirk mentioned.

“It is hard when you are training at a venue – no disrespect to Tranmere because they made us feel welcome when we went there – but [when] you look at your Chelseas, Arsenals and other squads’ training facilities, it is not on par at all. You then wonder where the club is going if it doesn’t want to include you in its plans going forward.”

Sweetman-Kirk hopes that regardless of the facet’s relegation there will likely be an injection of monetary backing to make sure the crew does make a direct return to the WSL.

“I hope now going forward that the club really do invest in the women’s side,” she added.

“There are some nice folks there and I hope they have the backing that they should take the membership the place it ought to be. Obviously, I do know it’s Liverpool in title and since the boys are doing so properly I feel so many individuals mechanically make comparisons.

“But the women’s squad need to do what they need to do to be an entity in their own right and be successful in their own right. I hope that they are given the tools to do that.”

‘[Just] not being racist will not be ok’

Sweetman-Kirk, who has a black grandmother who lives in Spain, additionally supplied a strong message in help of the Black Lives Matter motion amid international demonstrations following the loss of life of unarmed black man George Floyd within the USA.

“As everyone was, I was taken emotionally with what has been going on,” she mentioned. “Unfortunately it’s not a shock. There is a lot happening every single day on this world. I feel folks take a look at the USA suppose ‘oh properly, it would not occur right here’.

“This occurs every single day in England, in your metropolis, in your city and it’s perhaps simply not spoken about. It could be very institutionalised and it is rather covert.

“I say as a mixed-race human, however [also] simply as a human, I feel in case you are watching this and you’re accepting it it’s not acceptable and also you want to take a look at your self. It is [about] educating folks.

“Just because I am mixed race doesn’t mean I have all the answers. I have not been through things that other people have been through, but I have made it my job to educate myself on things that are going on.

“I take heed to my nanny by way of the issues that she has gone via as a black lady. Some of the issues that she comes again and tells me [make me] really feel sick.

“[Just] not being racist is not good enough anymore. It is not good enough to be complicit and not say anything.”