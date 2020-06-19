Liverpool winning the Premier League will be a golden moment, wherever and however it happens

Get unlimited use of our expert Premier League analysis with a sport-only Telegraph subscription – £40 for 12 months (less than £1 a week)

Thrilling and memorable climaxes to a title race are rare. As looks to be the case for Liverpool in 2020, the most of champions come in a position to savour a victory lap as opposed to lunge for a photo finish.

If compiling a set of majestic finales, Michael Thomas sprinting through at Anfield in 1989 would go head-to-head with Sergio Aguero’s last-gasp winner against QPR in 2012. These games stand out because everything was on the line heading into an epic last second.

There are other occasions when the drama extends in to the final week, such as for example Vincent Kompany firing Manchester City to victory over Leicester City to fight Liverpool a year ago, Arsenal sealing the 2002 Premier League at Old Trafford, Liverpool beating Chelsea in 1986, and Manchester United overcoming Tottenham to win the first element of the treble in 1999.

Generally, title winning campaigns are chronicled through numerous memorable events prior to the end, not in one single all-encompassing last act.

When I believe of the Everton team I supported as a boy, From the the 1985 champions as a result of Graeme Sharp’s spectacular volley to win 1-0 at Anfield, Andy Gray’s diving headers against Sunderland, beating Manchester United 5-0 at Goodison, and a world-class Neville Southall save against title rivals Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.

Manchester United ended a 26-year wait in 1993 in a season in which Steve Bruce’s headers in the 85th and 97th minute of the 2-1 conquer Sheffield Wednesday are most replayed, Alex Ferguson running onto the pitch as BBC commentator Barry Davies observed, “they are almost celebrating the championship”.

Jose Mourinho’s 2005 Chelsea team are most remembered for signalling a power shift with an opening day victory over Manchester United before dashing away with the most victories and fewest number of goals conceded in a season. City bettered that record points tally in 2018.

For Leicester City in 2016, the campaign gathered momentum in a week in February when Jamie Vardy’s volley inspired victory over Liverpool four days before a 3-1 away conquer Manchester City.

Liverpool restart their campaign on Sunday in a similar situation to the most of title winners, knowing they will have completed the hard yards and must safely negotiate the final steps.

Should, once we all are expectant of, Liverpool collect six more points, the games which mattered were played in the 29 games before lockdown.

Think about the 2-1 win over Spurs in October, Klopp’s side recovering from a goal right down to impose themselves in the second half.

Remember home and away triumphs over Leicester City, and the 3-1 Anfield victory against Manchester City in November, a week after coming from behind to beat Aston Villa with 87th and 94th minute goals. Liverpool went nine points clear.

“The league is done,” Sky pundit Mourinho perceptively observed after the City win.

Think about The Kop singing “We’re gonna win the league” for the first time in 2010 after outplaying Manchester United on the same week-end that City dropped points at home to Crystal Palace. These were defining moments.

That’s why I considered jibes about an asterisk alongside Liverpool’s name no more than petty asides from rivals not able to come to terms with the possibility of an Anfield title.

Had football maybe not resumed, Liverpool were deservedly going to be named champions. Finishing the season erases barbs about incompleteness, and there is no credibility in suggesting the break in play undermines what happens next.

This is not the first time an English season has been interrupted in horrifying circumstances. When it happened tragically in 1989, Arsenal’s subsequent title success was rightly judged and acclaimed solely on sporting merit, with little or no mention of the impact the Hillsborough disaster could have had on the upshot of the season.

For 30 years, the question at the start of each and every season was “When will Liverpool win the league?” Now they truly are so close, you must forgive me for failing to see much relevance in the alternative: “Where will they be when they win it?”

Obviously, before the events of the past 3 months, the chance of sealing it at Goodison Park was appealing to Liverpool fans and the nightmare scenario for Evertonians who feared hearing a chant of “We won the league at Goodison Park” for the rest of their lives. I can comprehend the Evertonians’ relief that will maybe not be possible thanks to City’s midweek conquer Arsenal.

But without fans, the pleasure of winning in your local rivals’ stadium wouldn’t have been as satisfying to the Liverpool players.