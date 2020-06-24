Liverpool vs Crystal Palace team news: Mo Salah and Andrew Robertson return to XI | Football News





Mo Salah has returned in Liverpool’s starting XI

Mo Salah and Andrew Robertson returned to the Liverpool starting XI for their battle with Crystal Palace in Anfield, go on Sky Sports on Wednesday evening.

The Egypt international had been an empty substitute for Sunday’s goalless Merseyside derby attract, having skipped the team’s warm-up online game the previous few days.

Robertson also delivered after lacking the game in Goodison Park, which is regular as stand-in James Milner has been eliminated with a cripple injury.

3:02 FREE TO VIEW: Highlights coming from Everton’s attract with Liverpool in the Premier League. FREE TO VIEW: Highlights coming from Everton’s attract with Liverpool in the Premier League.

Salah eliminates Takumi Minamino, Robertson is within with regard to Milner, Joe Gomez is in for Matip, sidelined with a feet problem, and Gini Wijnaldum starts within midfield instead of Naby Keita.

Vicente Guaita does not show for out for Palace, with Wayne Hennessey changing him within goal, during your time on st. kitts are 3 other adjustments as James McCarthy, Andros Townsend and Mamadou Sakho come in with regard to Scott Dann, Christian Benteke and Luka Milivojevic.

2:28 FREE TO VIEW: Highlights coming from Crystal Palace’s win over Bournemouth in the Premier League. FREE TO VIEW: Highlights coming from Crystal Palace’s win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Palace title only 8 substitutes on the bench, as well.

The teams

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Subs: Adrian, Lovren, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi, Jones, Elliott, Williams

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Cahill, Sakho, Van Aanholt, Kouyate, McCarthy, McArthur, Zaha, Townsend, Ayew

Subs: Henderson, Milivojevic, Dann, Meyer, Tavares, Mitchell, Pierrick, Riedewald

How to follow

Liverpool vs Chemical Palace Live on

Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live on Sky Sports Premier League (without crowd noise) and Main Event (with crowd noise) from 8pm; kick-off eight.15pm. Follow live up-dates in our committed blog along with in-game movies, and illustrates will also be posted on the Sky Sports electronic digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube station shortly after the last whistle.

Fans can also be able to join with close friends and loved ones to talk, vote within live forms and pick your team’s chant to build typically the atmosphere inside our new Fanzone and Watchalong features.

Watch typically the Premier League live on Sky Sports

Sky Sports reveals 64 survive Premier League games if the season maintains. In add-on to typically the 39 fits already planned to become broadcast specifically live on Sky Sports ahead of the coronavirus being interrupted, 25 a lot more matches as well available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick station, allowing the entire nation to be part of typically the return regarding live activity.

To celebrate typically the return in the Premier League, Sky Sports will also start a host of latest features and updates to give followers an even more stunning experience and share those times live with loved ones and close friends on online platforms.