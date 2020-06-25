Liverpool vs Crystal Palace result: Player ratings as Liverpool take final steps towards Premier League title

Liverpool swept aside Crystal Palace at Anfield to move within touching distance of the Premier League title.

Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring with a sumptuous free-kick in the first half, dipping the ball up and within the wall and into the top corner.

Mohamed Salah then profited from a Fabinho’s delightfully floated through ball, which caught Palace’s high defensive live off-guard. The Egyptian raced through on goal and calmly side-footed it beyond a hapless Wayne Hennessey.





The second half continued in the same fashion, with Fabinho scoring a screamer from range to place Liverpool out of sight, before Sadio Mane capped another fine performance with a calm, curling finish across the goalkeeper.

The victory has Jurgen Klopp’s side tantalisingly close to their first title in 30 years. If Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea tomorrow night, triumph will be sealed. Failing that, Liverpool might be presented with the opportunity to clinch the trophy at the Etihad on 2 July. Check out our player ratings below:

Liverpool

Alisson – 6: Did not have an individual shot on target to contend with.

Alexander-Arnold – 8: Scored a fabulous free-kick to put Liverpool in front and was nearer to his free-roaming best after having a shoddy performance against Everton.

Van Dijk – 7: Was faultless and untroubled in defence and almost capped his performance with a target.

Gomez – 6: Switched off in the very first half, allowing Meyer a run and shot on goal. Was solid otherwise.

Robertson – 7: Made numerous penetrating runs down the left flank that continually caused Palace trouble. Was rarely tested in defence.

Henderson – 7: Might have bagged a target in the very first half and was unlucky to see his volley hit the woodwork. Marshalled the midfield as ever.

Fabinho – 9: Picked out an excellent through ball for Salah’s goal, hardly misplaced an individual pass, and scored a magnificent long-range goal to put Liverpool out of reach.

Wijnaldum – 7: Was a calm and collected presence in midfield, dictating the pace of play effectively.

Salah – 8: Took his goal beautifully and constantly made incisive runs in behind Palace’s defence.

Mane – 8: Was Liverpool’s greatest threat as they took an early foothold in the overall game, breezing past Ward at will, and added his name to the scoresheet with a pleasant curled finish in the 2nd half.

Firmino – 6: Always linking, always trying, nevertheless the wait for an Anfield goal goes on.

Crystal Palace

Wayne Hennessey – 5: Was helpless to prevent any of Liverpool’s four brilliantly taken goals.

Ward – 4: Struggled to manage the pace of Mane and Robertson on the overlap,

Cahill – 4: Made few glaring errors, but after a brilliant performance the other day, the scoreline told its story at Anfield.

Sakho – 4: Displayed his eccentricities by dummying a clearance that almost allowed Salah to score. Wasn’t individually responsible on a chastening day for all Palace’s defenders.

Van Aanholt – 5: Switched off and allowed Salah in behind for Liverpool’s 2nd but otherwise handled himself commendably on a tough night for any defender.

McCarthy – 4: Overrun at the base of midfield where captain Luca Milivojevic was badly missed.

Kouyate – 6: Did make an effort to impose himself in midfield but found little fortune. Taken off in the 2nd half to save lots of his legs for future fixtures.

McCarthur – 5: Was dispossessed as often as any Palace player and struggled to leave his footprint on the match as Liverpool dominated possession.

Zaha – N/A: Suffered an injury after 15 minutes and was substituted.

Townsend – 6: Attempted to make an effect on the overall game but was isolated when coming up with rare bursts forward.

Ayew – 6: Continued to harry and press Liverpool’s defence, despite all hope of victory being lost.