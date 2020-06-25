Liverpool vs Crystal Palace result, final score and report

‘Excellence is not an act, but a habit’ read one of the banners beautifully carpeting The Kop and Liverpool duly continued their custom of winning at Anfield.

After dropping five points within their previous three league encounters, more than that they had relinquished in the 38 prior, normal service was resumed in these abnormal times.

A comfortable, swaggering 4-0 victory against Crystal Palace was secured, the title they have hankered after for three decades almost within their hands.





On Tuesday, Jurgen Klopp was asked whether that he was contemplating the unthinkable: Manchester City – straight back their ruthless best under Project Restart – could mathematically catch Liverpool. His response was short but surgical, the true inconceivable element was how any side could be up to now ahead of Pep Guardiola’s juggernaut.

“We must have done a lot of things right,” Klopp said, and on Wednesday night, England’s pacesetters provided a timely and titanic reminder of why they are 23 points clear at the summit.

They covered every inch of the pitch like champions, making use of their passion your can purchase the ball matched by effective flamboyance on it.

Klopp selected his strongest line-up and it showed at an Anfield coated by divine sunshine, the remnants of the hottest day of the season still lingering during the match. Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah shrugged off knocks to return to the XI, with Gini Wijnaldum and Joe Gomez replacing Naby Keita and Joel Matip respectively.

Roy Hodgson, by contrast, lost his trump card on 15 minutes as Wilfried Zaha limped off with Max Meyer on to deputise. The Palace manager had already predicted an arduous evening on Merseyside, pointing out it was only a “trot to the title” for Liverpool, who “seem determined to crush anything that comes before them.”

His forecast was accurate. By half-time, the hosts were 2-0 up but the scoreline did them a disservice. Liverpool had 12 shots before the interval, nine in the box, has been awarded two penalties – all while restricting Palace to zero efforts on target.

Their goals were services and products of magnificence. For the very first, Trent Alexander-Arnold stood over a free-kick, with Wayne Hennessey challenging him to have his hit over the wall and curled into the top corner.

The 21-year-old obliged with supreme technique and an air of nonchalance. Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Firmino and Wijnaldum all had opportunities to increase Liverpool’s advantage, but Salah finally did.

Fabinho shrugged off Jordan Ayew to provide a glorious ball extraordinary for the Egyptian, who escaped Patrick van Aanholt’s attention.

Salah chested down the pass, stepping inside to coolly clip the ball past Hennessey.

Liverpool did not cease their offensive intentions nor their defensive diligence following the interval. Unfortunately for the visitors, neither did they turn off the wondrous goals tap.

Fabinho, who turned in a titan performance in the exact middle of the park, received a pass from Robertson. He took a feeling and lit a firecracker from 30 yards out that blasted past Hennessey.

Only 55 minutes had been played at that point, but Palace’s pain was not over.

Sadio Mane started a brilliant passing of play, swivelling on the left touchline before laying the ball off to Firmino. The Brazilian fed Salah, who supplied a defence-splitting pass to match the run of the Senegalese speedster, who opened his body and bang!

Liverpool’s fourth was nestled in the underside right. Palace, by contrast, did not record just one touch in the opposition box.

Klopp made a raft of changes to ensure freshness, but the mammoth alteration is that after 30 long years, Liverpool will soon be champions.

That might happen if Manchester City neglect to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

“We’re close, we’ve worked hard and waited a long time, this is what we’ve always dreamed of,” Alexander-Arnold said.

The how and where of it won’t matter when records are tumbling and number 18 – after the longing, the ‘will never happen,’ the worst of times and the near misses – becomes 19.