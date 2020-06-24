Liverpool vs Crystal Palace prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool host Crystal Palace looking to come back to winning ways after just one single victory in five games, though the Eagles continue their surprise look for a European place.

Everton frustrated their rivals on Sunday and were even disappointed not to have won the derby after Tom Davies struck a post.

Mohamed Salah could get back here after remaining on the bench at Goodison Park on Sunday to offer a spark for the Reds.





A win here will place the pressure firmly on Manchester City, who does then have to beat Chelsea to extend the title race.

Here is our prediction for the match and how it might unfold.

When can it be and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 8:15pm on Wednesday 24 June at Anfield.

How could i watch it online and on TELEVISION?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

To watch the match with out a Sky Sports subscription, it is possible to purchase a Now TV pass here.

What could be the team news?

Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson could get back from injuries here, but Jurgen Klopp will be without James Milner and Joel Matip after knocks against Everton on Sunday.

Andros Townsend and James McCarthy could can be found in if Roy Hodgson desires to rotate, while Jeffrey Schlupp, Martin Kelly and James Tomkins remain out.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Crystal Palace predicted line-up: Guaita; Ward, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Kouyata, Milivojevic, McArthur; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha

What would be the odds?

Liverpool 3/10

Draw 5/1

Crystal Palace 13/1

Prediction

The Reds face a hardcore task against a resilient Palace now sniffing a European place after closing the gap on fifth, but Jurgen Klopp can recall Mohamed Salah, who could offer a much-needed spark that was evidently missing on Sunday. But with Gary Cahill leading the Eagles at the rear, it looks set to be an attritional match, especially with the low-scoring nature and rustiness seen around the league since the restart. But we’ll opt for a narrow home win, as the Reds move to the brink of these first title by claiming a hard-fought 1-0 victory.