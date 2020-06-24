Liverpool vs Crystal Palace predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Liverpool host Crystal Palace within their first home game because the Premier League restart.

The Reds were uncharacteristically flat against Everton on Sunday with Jurgen Klopp admitting these were “lucky” sometimes.

The Eagles meanwhile are dreaming of a spot in Europe after easing to victory over Bournemouth and closing the gap on Manchester United in fifth to four points.

The Reds are unable to secure the title here but a win will force Manchester City to beat Chelsea next up.





Here are the predicted line-ups for the match at Anfield.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match begins at 8:15pm on Wednesday 24 June at Anfield.

How could i watch it online and on TELEVISION?

The match will soon be broadcast go on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

To watch the match without a Sky Sports subscription, you can purchase a Now TV pass here.

What is the team news?

Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson could return from injuries here, but Jurgen Klopp will soon be without James Milner and Joel Matip after knocks against Everton on Sunday.

Andros Townsend and James McCarthy could can be found in if Roy Hodgson desires to rotate, while Jeffrey Schlupp, Martin Kelly and James Tomkins remain out.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Crystal Palace predicted line-up: Guaita; Ward, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Kouyata, Milivojevic, McArthur; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha

What would be the odds?

Liverpool 3/10

Draw 5/1

Crystal Palace 13/1

Prediction

The Reds face a hardcore task against a resilient Palace now sniffing a European place after closing the gap on fifth, but Jurgen Klopp can recall Mohamed Salah, who could offer a much-needed spark that was evidently missing on Sunday. But with Gary Cahill leading the Eagles at the rear, it looks set to be an attritional match, especially with the low-scoring nature and rustiness seen around the league since the restart. But we’ll opt for a narrow home win, as the Reds move to the brink of their first title by claiming a hard-fought 1-0 victory.