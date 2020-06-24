Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool look to rediscover their best form against Crystal Palace after enduring a false come from the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Everton managed to frustrate the Reds and Jurgen Klopp resisted using Mohamed Salah from the bench.

They now meet a Palace side unable to confirm the title with a win and Roy Hodgson’s side now chasing a location in Europe.





An impressive win at Bournemouth in their reunite sees them just four points off Manchester United in fifth.

Here is ways to watch the overall game live on television and on a live stream.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match begins at 8:15pm on Wednesday 24 June at Anfield.

How could i watch it online and on TV?

The match will undoubtedly be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

To watch the match with out a Sky Sports subscription, it is possible to purchase a Now TV pass here.

What may be the team news?

Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson could reunite from injuries here, but Jurgen Klopp will be without James Milner and Joel Matip after knocks against Everton on Sunday.

Andros Townsend and James McCarthy could come in if Roy Hodgson wants to rotate, while Jeffrey Schlupp, Martin Kelly and James Tomkins remain out.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Crystal Palace predicted line-up: Guaita; Ward, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Kouyata, Milivojevic, McArthur; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha

What would be the odds?

Liverpool 3/10

Draw 5/1

Crystal Palace 13/1

Prediction

The Reds face a difficult task against a resilient Palace now sniffing a European place after closing the gap on fifth, but Jurgen Klopp can recall Mohamed Salah, who could offer a much-needed spark that was evidently missing on Sunday. But with Gary Cahill leading the Eagles at the trunk, it looks set to be an attritional match, especially with the low-scoring nature and rustiness seen around the league since the restart. But we’ll opt for a narrow home win, as the Reds move to the brink of their first title by claiming a hard-fought 1-0 victory.