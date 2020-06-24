Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Five things we learned as Reds thrash Eagles to close in on title

Liverpool achieved an emphatic 4-0 make an impression on Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening, with Trent Alexander-Arnold opening the scoring with a delicious free-kick and Sadio Mane wrapping things up midway through the next half.

Between those strikes were a trademark Momahed Salah finish and a mean drive from Fabinho as Liverpool closed in on their first Premier League title in 30 years.

The trophy could possibly be theirs as soon as Thursday, should Manchester City fail to win against Chelsea, although that would arguably constitute an underwhelming end to Liverpool’s overwhelming season, it won’t be what’s remembered in years to come.





Wednesday’s result will be looked back upon fondly, however.

Here are five things we learned as Jurgen Klopp’s men condemned Palace to a bruising defeat.

Destiny awaits for Liverpool

Wednesday night might just have marked the eve of a day that Liverpool fans have pined for since 1990.

If Man City fail to beat Chelsea on Thursday evening, the Premier League title will be Liverpool’s. It would admittedly be an unfitting end to such a bewilderingly impressive campaign for Klopp’s side, and it’s similarly a shame that supporters could not show up for what might have been the Reds’ last home game before sealing the title.

But as Klopp said this week, it does not matter how or when Liverpool accomplish it; no one can question the mettle or credibility of the champions-in-waiting now.

It is also worth noting that the sight of a deflated Hodgson – head coach at Anfield between 2010 and 2011 – offered a stark reminder of how long Liverpool came.

Liverpool fans, brace yourselves. Thirty years of hurt are about to fade out of relevance and in to history.

Alexander-Arnold steps up

It’s fair to say that Liverpool’s first-choice right-back was somewhat in short supply of his usual level of sublime deliveries once the Reds took on rivals Everton at the week-end. But it didn’t simply take long at all for the 21-year-old to find his touch against Palace.

After some minor debate as to who should have a well-positioned free-kick for the hosts 23 minutes to the game, Alexander-Arnold stepped up to the dead ball. And as soon as it left his boot, its destination was determined.

Perhaps that were decided even before Alexander-Arnold struck the ball, prior to the foul was won, prior to the hometown lad even stepped onto the Anfield pitch on Wednesday night.

The finish was as impressive as it had been important to Liverpool’s efforts to secure that elusive Premier League title eventually. It was also the highlight of a much improved performance by the right-back.

Salah jogs the collective memory

There was something about the way Salah chested down Fabinho’s lofted pass into the Palace box in the first half that stirred the synapses, forcing you to sit up and remember: ‘That’s right… That’s what that he does.’

From there, there clearly was no doubting that the Egypt forward would finish past Wayne Hennessey, but there was still time for Salah to add an additional dimension to the moment, flicking the ball back at night goalkeeper once the obvious option was to put it to the Welshman’s right.

Can fans be forgiven for needing a reminder of how clinical Salah is in those situations, given the 100-plus days of waiting? Following that goal, they certainly didn’t need anymore evidence of his quality, though Salah provided it with a perfectly-weighted pass for Mane’s finish in the next half.

These touches of brilliance were just more signs of the planet slowly returning to normal.

Palace’s run as Reds’ bogey team is really a thing of the past

Crystal Palace have been the closest thing Liverpool experienced to a bogey team in modern times.

Of course, it really is impossible to forget how they erased a 3-0 Liverpool lead in May of 2014 to efficiently end the Reds’ title challenge, nevertheless they have also proved a nuisance for the Merseyside club on other occasions, such as if they handed Klopp his first defeat of his time in England, or if they emerged victorious at Anfield in April three years ago – making them the past team to beat the hosts in their backyard.

But in this season in which Liverpool have been relentless and ruthless in chasing down their targets, even Palace cannot complicate things here.

Hodgson’s men were trampled as Liverpool marched onwards with the Premier League trophy glistening in their gaze.

Palace deserve praise despite defeat

That may seem like a strange statement, thinking about the one that preceded it, but Palace’s demise was not representative of a hopeless display.

The Eagles didn’t stop fighting over the course of the 90 minutes, and they continued to exhibit organisational instincts up until the last whistle. Of course, those instincts were undone in three key moments of the game as Salah, Fabinho and Mane scored from open play, but Hodgson’s side picked themselves up each time and focused on staying in shape as much as Liverpool’s elastic offence would permit.

It seems that whichever team stood opposite Liverpool on Wednesday would have been doomed to fail, so Palace must not dwell on this result too long – a European place continues to be achievable and the Eagles should carry on to track that goal.