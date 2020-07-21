Liverpool vs Chelsea: Create your own trophy party with Sky Sports Fanzone | Football News





Liverpool supporters will be able to create their own Premier League title party at home with Fanzone

Liverpool supporters will be able to create their own Premier League title party at home and also have the ability to watch with relatives and buddies thanks to Sky Sports Fanzone.

Sky Sports will offer you the fixture with Chelsea as one of its 25 free-to-air games as part of Project Restart after discussions with the Premier League and Liverpool.

With matches still happening behind closed doors, Liverpool supporters should be able to have their own Premier League title party in the home and the capability to watch with family and friends as a result of Sky Sports Fanzone. It will be open for anyone to utilize even with out a Sky Sports log-in.

Whether you’re a Sky Sports subscriber or perhaps not, everyone should be able to use a new feature on the Sky Sports web site on your phone (optimised on iOS for iPhone 8 and above), laptop or PC to watch select matches with friends in a video room and interact whilst the action unfolds, giving them the opportunity to chat about the match and influence the crowd noise they hear on screen. It will run from an hour prior to the game until an hour following the game.

Users of the app can post predictions, join in-match polls and utilize the Sky Sports stats to fuel the virtual conversation.

Sky Sports will offer Liverpool vs Chelsea and the Premier League trophy lift among its 25 free-to-air online games

Liverpool’s players plus staff is going to be presented with their medals and the Premier League trophy on a specific podium developed on the Kop, surrounded by enthusiast banners.

Sir Kenny Dalglish, Liverpool’s manager whenever they last earned the title within 1990, is going to be part of the trophy presentation party.

