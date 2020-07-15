Liverpool vs Chelsea and Premier League champions’ trophy lift to be aired free on Sky Sports | Football News





Sky Sports will offer Liverpool vs Chelsea and the Premier League trophy lift as one of their 25 free to air games

Sky Sports will show Liverpool’s game against Chelsea on July 22 and the presentation of the Premier League trophy free to air on Sky Pick.

Sky Sports will offer the fixture as one of their 25 free to air games as part of Project Restart after discussions with the Premier League and Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Live on

Liverpool’s players and staff will be presented with their medals and the Premier League trophy on a special podium built on the Kop, surrounded by fan banners.

Sir Kenny Dalglish, Liverpool’s manager when they last won the title in 1990, will be part of the trophy presentation party.

With matches still taking place behind closed doors, Liverpool supporters will be able to have their own Premier League title party at home and the ability to watch with family and friends thanks to Sky Sports Fanzone.

The interactive option allows fans the opportunity to chat about the match and influence the crowd noise heard on screen. Users of the app can post predictions, join in-match polls and use the Sky Sports stats to fuel the virtual conversation.

0:31 Champions Liverpool were given a guard of honour by Manchester City ahead of their game at the Etihad Champions Liverpool were given a guard of honour by Manchester City ahead of their game at the Etihad

Sky Sports decided to offer 25 of their remaining 64 matches free to air as part of Project Restart back in June. Since then, Sky Sports coverage has achieved record viewing audiences, including a highest ever Premier League match average of 5m, with coverage peaking at 5.5m for Everton vs Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on June 21.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “We were pleased to secure a third of Premier League matches on free to view TV so fans could all enjoy this season like no other.

“Sky Sports deciding to broadcast this match is brilliant for Liverpool fans who will now get to see their players lift the trophy. I’d like to thank Sky Sports for opening up this unforgettable occasion to fans.”

2:14 Liverpool have been crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years. Liverpool have been crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years.

Rob Webster, Sky Sports Managing Director said: “We are delighted to make this occasion free to air in the UK. Liverpool vs Chelsea is always one of the Premier League’s most eagerly anticipated fixtures, and now more viewers than ever before will have the opportunity to enjoy and be inspired by what will unfold in front of them on Wednesday July 22.

“On this occasion, because of the unprecedented times we decided to make this blockbuster Premier League fixture free to air, and for Liverpool fans to have the chance to see the lifting of the Premier League trophy.”

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live on Sky Pick, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event on July 22 from 8pm; Kick-off 8.15pm

How to watch Sky Pick

Pick is 159 on Sky and 144 on Freeview. You can also watch on Now TV.

Which other games will be shown free-to-air?

Wed July 15: Manchester City vs Bournemouth – 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Thu July 16: Leicester vs Sheffield United – 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Fri July 17: West Ham vs Watford – 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sat July 18: Norwich City vs Burnley – 5.30pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Mon, July 20: Brighton vs Newcastle – 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed July 22: Liverpool vs Chelsea – 8.15pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Is crowd noise also available on Sky Pick?

0:30 The Premier League is back, and Sky Sports has launched a variety of new innovations to make your viewing experience even better… The Premier League is back, and Sky Sports has launched a variety of new innovations to make your viewing experience even better…

Absolutely. The Crowds feature will be available on Sky Sports Main Event for the majority of our scheduled games unless stated, and all free games on Sky Pick and Sky One will also have the Sky Sports Crowds feature available.

The Sky Sports Crowds feature will also be available to NOW TV customers.

And in Sky Sports’ chosen Fanzone and Watchalong games, fans will be able to vote for their choice of song with the ‘Choose a Chant’ feature.

If sticking with stadium noise is for you, watch the games on Sky Sports Premier League, unless otherwise stated below.

Watch Premier League highlights

From now until the end of the season, you can watch Premier League highlights from every single game just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We’ll bring you highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app.

You’ll also be able to watch in-game goals from Sky Live games on Twitter and catch Premier League highlights on our Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.