Liverpool title-winning celebrations dampened after thrashing from Manchester City

After ending its 30-year await a top-flight English league title the other day, Liverpool received a guard of honor by its opponents since the players made their way onto the Etihad Stadium’s pitch.

But after Mohamed Salah’s low drive hit the post early in the overall game, three goals in 20 first-half minutes from Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden stunned the Reds.

An own goal from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain capped off a very good display for City, meaning Liverpool’s defeat is the joint-heaviest defeat with a team already crowned Premier League champions in a season, alongside Arsenal’s defeat at Anfield by the Reds in 1997/98.

After Thursday’s game, Liverpool manager Klopp hit right back at questions from the media, defending the desire and work ethic of his team.





Source link