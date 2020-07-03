Liverpool title-winning celebrations dampened after thrashing from Manchester City

After ending its 30-year await a top-flight English league title the other day, Liverpool received a guard of honor by its opponents since the players made their way onto the Etihad Stadium’s pitch.
But after Mohamed Salah’s low drive hit the post early in the overall game, three goals in 20 first-half minutes from Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden stunned the Reds.
After Thursday’s game, Liverpool manager Klopp hit right back at questions from the media, defending the desire and work ethic of his team.
“I saw a brilliant attitude. I saw fight. We didn’t behave like somebody who became champions a week ago.”
‘Best team I’ve ever faced in my own career’
Having ended the long wait to declare that elusive title — its first since 1990 — and the videos of celebrations a short while later, it is perhaps surprising the fast start Liverpool’s players made on Thursday.
Salah’s early escapade came close to breaking the deadlock when his shot cannoned off the post and Liverpool’s front three created their fair share of openings.
However, City’s devastating attacking, led by the brilliant de Bruyne, quickly took the game away from the Merseyside club.
Manchester City were awarded a penalty after Liverpool defender Joe Gomez tangled with Sterling in the 24th minute which de Bruyne duly converted.
The result was sealed in the second-half after Sterling’s shot was converted into his own net by Oxlade-Chamberlain.
City manager Pep Guardiola praised Liverpool after the overall game, calling them the “best team I’ve ever faced in my career” and said the fast start was evidence that their title celebrations did not distract from the game.
“I saw a team with incredible focus, with energy and a desire to win the game.”
After the game, Manchester City’s official social media account taunted Liverpool with a post comparing the scorers (and defender Aymeric Laporte) to the famous Merseyside musical legends The Beatles.
Sane joins Bayern
Bayern Munich wrapped up its eighth consecutive Bundesliga title in June, and remains in the running to win this season’s Champions League, which returns in August.