Liverpool title-winning celebrations dampened after thrashing from Manchester City

After ending its 30-year await a top-flight English league title the other day, Liverpool received a guard of honor by its opponents since the players made their way onto the Etihad Stadium’s pitch.

But after Mohamed Salah’s low drive hit the post early in the overall game, three goals in 20 first-half minutes from Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden stunned the Reds.

An own goal from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain capped off a very good display for City, meaning Liverpool’s defeat is the joint-heaviest defeat with a team already crowned Premier League champions in a season, alongside Arsenal’s defeat at Anfield by the Reds in 1997/98.

After Thursday’s game, Liverpool manager Klopp hit right back at questions from the media, defending the desire and work ethic of his team.

“If you want to lead the story in the direction that we were not focused on that game, then do it,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“I saw a brilliant attitude. I saw fight. We didn’t behave like somebody who became champions a week ago.”

‘Best team I’ve ever faced in my own career’

Having ended the long wait to declare that elusive title — its first since 1990 — and the videos of celebrations a short while later, it is perhaps surprising the fast start Liverpool’s players made on Thursday.

Salah’s early escapade came close to breaking the deadlock when his shot cannoned off the post and Liverpool’s front three created their fair share of openings.

However, City’s devastating attacking, led by the brilliant de Bruyne, quickly took the game away from the Merseyside club.

Manchester City were awarded a penalty after Liverpool defender Joe Gomez tangled with Sterling in the 24th minute which de Bruyne duly converted.

Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson look exasperated after Manchester City&#39;s third goal.
Sterling doubled the lead shortly after, finishing off a quick counterattack, before 20-year-old Foden caused it to be three ahead of the break, becoming the youngest player to score and assist in exactly the same game against Liverpool in the Premier League.

The result was sealed in the second-half after Sterling’s shot was converted into his own net by Oxlade-Chamberlain.

City manager Pep Guardiola praised Liverpool after the overall game, calling them the “best team I’ve ever faced in my career” and said the fast start was evidence that their title celebrations did not distract from the game.

“I think they drunk a lot of beer the last week, but they were here with no beer in their blood and to win this game,” the Spaniard told BBC Sport.

“I saw a team with incredible focus, with energy and a desire to win the game.”

After the game, Manchester City’s official social media account taunted Liverpool with a post comparing the scorers (and defender Aymeric Laporte) to the famous Merseyside musical legends The Beatles.

Sane joins Bayern

Elsewhere, Germany international Leroy Sane has finally completed his move from Manchester City to German giants Bayern Munich.
Both clubs confirmed on Friday that the winger has completed the $68.3m (£54.8m) proceed to the Bavarian club and contains signed a five-year contract until June 30, 2025.
Sane took to social media to thank City and its fans for his time at the club, saying he previously “learned a lot” and was “very proud to have been part of the journey.”
During his four years in Manchester, Sane made 135 appearances, scoring 39 goals. He also won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups.
Bayern Munich wrapped up its eighth consecutive Bundesliga title in June, and remains in the running to win this season’s Champions League, which returns in August.



