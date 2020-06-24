Liverpool spend £30.3m on agent fees to lead Premier League clubs | Football News







The FA says Premier League clubs spent £263m on intermediary and agents’ fees between February 1, 2019, and January 31, 2020.

Premier League leaders Liverpool paid probably the most to agents for a third successive year

But the champions-elect have cut payments by almost a third, according to the FA’s latest figures – which cover the 2019 summer and 2020 cold weather transfer windows.

Liverpool spent £30.3m on intermediaries in contrast to nearly £44m the previous year, but that’s still probably the most of any top-flight club.

Under FIFA rules, the FA has been publishing the full total payments created by clubs in England’s top five divisions to agents for the last 3 years, as well as a listing of every transfer which involved an agent.

Burnley spent less than £4m on agents’ fees in the year up to January 31

Despite Liverpool’s reduction and the Premier League’s efforts to lower the amount clubs spend on middlemen, the combined figures show a rise from £261m to £263.3m for the most notable flight.

The top four, as in the two previous years, comprises Liverpool, Manchester City (£29m), Manchester United (£27.6m) and Chelsea (£26.2m).

Everton (£16.9m) are the fifth biggest spenders on agents’ fees, according to the FA’s figures, with Arsenal (£13.6m), West Ham (£13.2m) and Tottenham (£12.5m) making up the top eight.

Burnley (£3.9m) forked out the smallest amount of of any top-flight club, with Sheffield United (£4.3m) and Norwich (£4.9m) getting back together the bottom three.

Championship clubs settled a combined £49.3m, slightly down on last year’s £50m, with Stoke (£5.6m) and Swansea (£5.2m) topping the list.

League One sides spent £3.9m, down from almost £6m with Sunderland accounting for pretty much £1.4m, and League Two clubs gave agents £1.2m, a slight increase from just below £1m.

The total figures for several top five divisions show English football spent just over £318m on agents, which is very nearly £80,000 down on a year ago.