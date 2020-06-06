Liverpool slammed for ‘lack of equality’ after women’s side are relegated from WSL

McGovern, MP for Wirral South as well as a Liverpool supporter who has attended women’s team fixtures, called the inequality at the club “stark”.

“The contrast between the men’s Liverpool team and the women’s clearly could not be starker. Worse still, it is only a few years ago that Liverpool Women won the title,” McGovern told the Telegraph Sport. “I need certainly to ask myself why women’s football – in general, but particularly in Liverpool’s case – continues to be given inadequate respect, inadequate investment and too little equality.

“The fact that women were banned from football for 50 years, and have seen decades of under investment since mean that more active steps now are required.”

Liverpool told Telegraph Sport they were “totally committed to the growth of the women’s game”, pointing for their Foundation’s work getting more girls in the community involved with football along with continued development with the women’s team.

“Everyone at the club was deeply disappointed by the FA’s decision on relegation having been ready and willing to come back to the pitch to finish the past third of our league season. That decision was taken out of our hands and our focus now’s on fully supporting Vicky Jepson and her squad who are determined to set up the work to return to the WSL at the first opportunity.

“LFC Women have enjoyed many notable firsts including being the first women’s club to go into full-time training and this season enjoyed the first ever WSL game at Anfield attracting more than 23,000 fans. The club’s investment into LFC Women has grown over a number of years and is now at an all-time high.”

While the men’s team will soon go on to a new £50m training ground, Liverpool Women share League One side Tranmere Rovers’ facilities. Their Prenton Park ground suffered waterlogging in 2010 and last December Chelsea manager Emma Hayes called the pitch “a stain on the club”, saying Liverpool “should provide their women’s team with significantly more than they’re doing”, comments she later apologised for.

Speaking at a video press conference on Saturday, Hayes expressed her sympathies for Liverpool Women and Jepson particularly, and said she hoped standards throughout the top clubs might inspire management of women’s sides going forward.

“I know Vicky, and I’m a manager, I’ve also been second bottom in a league before, so I know how she feels,” Hayes said. “I know [her] character and that she’s pushing to help keep raising the bar at her club and I’ve no doubts she’ll reach that goal.

“My comments about the pitch were well known, but I think Liverpool will do the right things by their team and hopefully they will bounce back within 12 months with Vicky at the helm. And I hope that the investment of all of us drives standards in others if they have the means to do that. I hope Liverpool recover from a difficult moment.”

The FA are planning to begin the 2020-21 WSL season on September 5, with Chelsea set to come back to training next month. Hayes said she was “confident” about the future of the women’s game, citing broadcast opportunities she hoped would emerge from the shutdown and reiterated the FA’s decision to terminate the growing season was not solely financially motivated.