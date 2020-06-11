Liverpool ramp up Premier League return preparations with Blackburn thrashing at Anfield | Football News







Liverpool ramped up their preparations for the return of the Premier League with a 6-0 friendly victory over Blackburn in today’s world at Anfield.

Sadio Mane fired the Premier League leaders in front inside 10 minutes, converting a rebound after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had an attempt saved.

Everton vs Liverpool Live on

Takumi Minamino laid on the second for Naby Keita before the January signing got in on the act himself, turning Mane’s cross home before half-time.

Second-half goals from Joel Matip, Ki-Jana Hoever and Leighton Clarkson then completed the resounding victory for the Reds.

Liverpool’s first fixture for the Premier League restart could be the Merseyside derby at Everton on Sunday, June 21, live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick. The match will kick-off at 7pm at Goodison Park and will also be broadcast free-to-air.

Klopp’s side, on the verge of the club’s first domestic title in 30 years, may also be back in action on Wednesday, June 24, live on Sky Sports, once they take on Crystal Palace.

Liverpool vs C Palace Live on

Klopp: A really crucial test

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told the club’s official internet site: “It had not been only a work-out; for us, it absolutely was a really crucial test.

“We wanted the players to choose 45 minutes [but] due to a few little issues we couldn’t accomplish that, so we didn’t have sufficient ‘first-team players’, I would say, so this is exactly why we chose to let three players choose 60 minutes.

“That’s OK. It looked great, obviously. It looked great, pretty much right from the start. You need to get used again to playing against a deep-defending side and things like this. Blackburn had a playing build-up from time to time, so we could work with the high press aswell.

“So [the] counter-press was brilliant, the football was really good, the goals were nice and it was a really good afternoon. I will be really thankful that Blackburn came here, and we’re able to do that, and so i wish them the best.”

But it wasn’t very easy for Arsenal…

Watch the highlights of Arsenal’s 3-2 defeat to Brentford on Wednesday in a behind-closed-doors game at the Emirates…