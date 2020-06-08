Liverpool: Premier League fixtures, injury latest ahead of season restart | Football News







The Premier League is back – but what shape are Liverpool set for the season restart?

Ahead of the top flight’s big reunite on June 17, we run the rule over Jurgen Klopp’s side, from fixtures and fitness to the manager’s view and much more…

Who have they got left to play?

Liverpool kick things off with of all encounters, the Merseyside derby on the first week-end back, a clash that may see the club claim its first top-flight title since 1990 were they to win it and Man City to get rid of at home to Arsenal four days earlier in the day.

The Reds also face a tough-looking stop by at the champions in their next away trip, before closing out the season with eye-catching contests at Arsenal and in the home to Champions League-chasing Chelsea.

Overall, Klopp’s side will face opponents by having an average league position of 10.6 in their final nine matches of the season.

Sunday June 21

Everton vs Liverpool

Kick-Off: 7pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Wednesday June 24

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports

Thursday July 2

Man City vs Liverpool

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports

Liverpool fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Brighton vs Liverpool

Liverpool vs Burnley

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Where can they finish?

In case you missed the memo, Liverpool certainly are a maximum of just two victories from mathematically securing a maiden Premier League crown and a first top-flight title in 30 years, with their first two games back being truly a trip to city rivals Everton, followed by a property match against midtable Crystal Palace.

In fact, as Jamie Carragher stated recently on ‘The Football Show’, Liverpool have it’s quite likely already won the championship given that Pep Guardiola’s team are unlikely to win all of their remaining fixtures.

Either way, the Reds are fully guaranteed at least a top-two finish this season, although it would take the greatest collapse in English football history were they in order to complete runners-up for the second season in a row.

Any other commitments?

Liverpool exited the FA Cup after defeat at Stamford Bridge in March

No, the Premier League will be Liverpool’s sole focus when they resume playing and were they to get within the line, it could add to their triumphs earlier in the day this campaign in the European Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup.

However domestically, the Reds have already exited the Carabao Cup – their youthful side losing 5-0 at Aston Villa at the quarter-final stage – and the FA Cup – going down 2-0 at Chelsea in the Fifth Round just before the season was temporarily halted.

Is everyone fit and available?

Alisson has recovered from his hip problem

The break probably came at a very good time for Liverpool, who couldn’t only rest their players’ aching bodies after a ferocious opening 29 games of the campaign in which the team appeared to be operating at full throttle through the duration of, but it also allowed time for anyone in the procedure room to recoup.

And that means Klopp will now be able to call upon the services of influential goalkeeper Alisson Becker for their reunite encounter with Everton, following the Brazil No 1’s recovery from a hip injury sustained in trained in March.

Meanwhile, Xherdan Shaqiri also needs to be back once again to full fitness after a long-running calf problem, so expect you’ll see the Switzerland forward on the bench after the Premier League decided to allow around five substitutes per game when the action resumes.

What form were they in ahead of the break?

Klopp’s team had actually looked at their scratchiest right before the enforced lay-off, squeezing past struggling Bournemouth 2-1 after going behind in the beginning at Anfield in their last league outing on March 7.

A week earlier, the seemingly unstoppable Reds had tasted defeat in the most notable flight for the first time all season, surprise 3-0 reverse at relegation-threatened Watford ending the club’s bid to go the whole campaign unbeaten.

However, heading to Vicarage Road by the end of February, Liverpool had won 18 straight Premier League matches to leave them with one hand on the title.

What’s the manager said?

Klopp has insisted that Liverpool will do every thing in their capacity to prepare for what he expects to be a competition as competitive as usual.

“We will be in the best possible shape we can be,” he said in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports. “You know from pre-seasons, managers frequently say, ‘We don’t know where exactly we stand now, we need maybe one, two, three or four games to know more about our situation’.

“But now, the challenge is that we all have to be ready for the very first game, whenever it will be. That’s interesting. Our game is, for different reasons, always different.

“You do not have exactly the same game again. You never have the same situation again. Everything could be perfect for another, then you have injured players and you need to adapt to that.

“Now it’s a situation we have no idea. None of us know when we begins. The earlier in the day they can inform us, the better it really is, of course.

“But for all the teams, it’s the same, and that’s what makes a competition. If all the teams have the same circumstances, then you have a proper competition. That’s what we are preparing for.”

The betting – can Salah allow it to be three successive Golden Boots?

What odds Salah winning this season’s Golden Boot again?

Mohamed Salah has claimed the Premier League Golden Boot for the past two campaigns, albeit the Egyptian had to be in for sharing it with team-mate Sadio Mane and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last season. Salah currently has 16 league goals to his name, just three behind leader Jamie Vardy, but Liverpool’s run-in includes matches against Brighton, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Burnley, so a third successive Golden Boot may not be too much away. The 5/1 price is much too generous for a finisher as deadly as the Reds forward.

Mo Salah to win the Golden Boot – 5/1 with Sky Bet

