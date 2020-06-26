Liverpool: Police criticize fans for gathering outside Anfield stadium after title win

In the united kingdom, coronavirus restrictions are slowly being eased, and categories of up to six people can meet outside in England.

And although Assistant Chief Constable Rob Carden thanked the “overwhelming majority of fans” for recognizing that “now is not the time to gather together to celebrate,” that he urged fans to avoid congregating and celebrate in their “social bubble.”

‘Deaths in our communities’

Liverpool’s next game is against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on July 1.

“In the days ahead, we urge supporters to accomplish the right thing and celebrate safely with members of one’s household and in your social bubble. By carrying this out you keep your self, your family, friends and neighbours safe.

“As everybody knows, Merseyside has been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and we should all do what we are able to to prevent further cases and deaths inside our communities.

“We understand people will feel jubilant that Liverpool has secured the league title for the first time in 30 years, and the time will come when fans can return to Anfield to applaud the team and to celebrate their achievement.”

CNN has reached out to Liverpool for comment.

‘Major incident’

It’s not merely Liverpool fans who have been criticized for massing in large groups with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing.

With restrictions being lifted and temperatures soaring, a large number of people flocked to beaches in the south of England in what has been declared a “major incident.”

Despite advice to remain away from the region, it was inundated with cars and sunbathers, leading to gridlock, illegal parking and anti-social behavior.

By Thursday morning, significantly more than 40 a lot of waste was removed from the coastline, based on a statement released Thursday by local authority Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council.

Illegally parked cars obstructed roads, and the council given out 558 parking enforcement fines — a regular record.

Rubbish crews also suffered abuse and intimidation because they tried to eliminate mountains of rubbish from the seafront, according to the statement, and there has been a number of incidents involving extortionate alcohol and fighting.