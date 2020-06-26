Liverpool players celebrate Premier League title triumph | Football News

The most useful of the social media reaction after Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool end three-decade wait for league title after Man City defeat at Chelsea

1:13

Following Liverpool’s Premier League title success, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville goes AWOL after his worst nightmare became possible!

Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool players have celebrated however you like after being crowned Premier League champions.

The players were captured because they celebrated Chelsea taking the lead against Manchester City – establishing a 2-1 win meaning Jurgen Klopp’s side have clinched the club’s first domestic title in 30 years.

HOW SOCIAL NETWORKING REACTED TO LIVERPOOL’S TITLE TRIUMPH

Liverpool’s current players took to social media as events unfolded at Stamford Bridge…

Referencing those who died in the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, defender Dejan Lovren tweeted…

Steven Gerrard who won two FA Cups and a Champions League with the club but never claimed a league title, hailed Liverpool’s “incredible achievement” in being crowned champions for the very first time in the Premier League era.

Members of Liverpool 2005 Champions League winning-squad offered their praise for their former club…

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge posted a video of himself celebrating by having an inflatable trophy, while former Reds boss Roy Evans tweeted…

From beyond your world of football, basketball superstar LeBron James and world heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson tweeted…



