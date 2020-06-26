Liverpool players celebrate Premier League title triumph | Football News



















Following Liverpool’s Premier League title success, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville goes AWOL after his worst nightmare became possible!

Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool players have celebrated however you like after being crowned Premier League champions.

The players were captured because they celebrated Chelsea taking the lead against Manchester City – establishing a 2-1 win meaning Jurgen Klopp’s side have clinched the club’s first domestic title in 30 years.

HOW SOCIAL NETWORKING REACTED TO LIVERPOOL’S TITLE TRIUMPH

Liverpool’s current players took to social media as events unfolded at Stamford Bridge…

Referencing those who died in the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, defender Dejan Lovren tweeted…

96❤️ 😭

Dream came true — Dejan lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) June 25, 2020

Steven Gerrard who won two FA Cups and a Champions League with the club but never claimed a league title, hailed Liverpool’s “incredible achievement” in being crowned champions for the very first time in the Premier League era.

This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club. It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title. — John W. Henry (@John_W_Henry) June 25, 2020

Huge congrats to everyone at @LFC on winning the @premierleague. Unbelievable squad, magnificent manager, great staff but above all my sincere congrats to each LFC supporter. You’ve been waiting way too long and finally that desired trophy is yours. Very well deserved🙌🏻🏆#YNWA pic.twitter.com/hf6DzX6fOP — Fernando Torres (@Torres) June 25, 2020

Members of Liverpool 2005 Champions League winning-squad offered their praise for their former club…

Congratulations to @LFC for winning premier league 2019-20. Well deserve trophy for klopp and his team.fantastic achievement for @LFC #YNWA — Djimi Traore (@Djimi_Traore19) June 25, 2020

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge posted a video of himself celebrating by having an inflatable trophy, while former Reds boss Roy Evans tweeted…

What an excellent feeling for several LFC fans across the globe!Love it,Absolutely smashed the league to bits 19 and counting to choose the BIG 6 European cups World champs 👍What a team just what a manager just what a club.YNWA pic.twitter.com/Y5CluVwGFQ — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) June 25, 2020

Well deserved congrats to jurgen. and the team a fantastic finish we’ve Waited quite a while for this a fantastic team effort from the manager the team and plenty of people behind the scenes and of course our brilliant fans. To you all YNWA — ROY EVANS (@Roy_Evo) June 25, 2020

From beyond your world of football, basketball superstar LeBron James and world heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson tweeted…